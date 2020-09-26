MAYFIELD 36, UNION COUNTY 20Kylan Galbreath ran for 152 yards and three touchdowns as Mayfield broke loose in the second half and defeated Union County 36-20 Friday night.
After a penalty-fllled first quarter produced no points, the Cardinals managed to break the ice three minutes into the second on a 10-yard rushing touchdown from Galbreath. The Braves responded midway through the second with a rushing touchdown of its own from Corithian Seales-Portee on a 20-yard sprint for a 7-7 halftime tie.
The Cardinals received the second half kickoff and went to work as Galbreath capped off an 11 play, 42-yard drive with a four yard touchdown run.
After a Jesus Carmona put Mayfield up by 10, Union responded as quarterback Cannon Sheffer found Kristopher Hughes who took the pass 77 yards for a Braves touchdown.
Galbreath responded with a quick 65 yard touchdown run, but Sheffer would connect with Hughes once again for a 37-yard score. Brajone Dabney finally put it out of Union’s reach with a 65-yard kickoff return for the score. Trey Murrell closed out the offense with a 54-yard touchdown run.
CALDWELL 50, BALLARD MEMORIAL 8Baron Wells provided the big yardage early on as Caldwell County rolled over Ballard Memorial in a Class 2A First District matchup in Princeton.
Wells returned the opening kickoff 81 yards for the touchdown. After a blocked punt produced a defensive touchdown. Tiger quarterback Russ Beshear found Wells on a 66-yard scoring pass with 7:08 left in the period.
Beshear hit Layton Hammett on a short scoring pass and Nick Sherrill picked off a Bomber pass and returned it 16 yards for another defensive touchdown and a 36-0 lead and a running clock after the first quarter.
Aiden Riley ran the ball in from six yards out with 5:09 left in the game for the only Bomber with Carson Buchanan making the conversion run.
CALLOWAY 14, HOPKINSVILLE 7Jaxon McKay ran into the end zone from nine yards out with 6:11 left in the game as Calloway County handed Hopkinsville its first loss of the season in Murray.
Zach Orange carried the ball 20 times for 92 yards and the Lakers’ first score midway through the second quarter.
Jayden Dillard led the Tigers with 58 yards rushing and their only touchdown late in the first quarter.
CRITTENDEN 35, MURRAY 14Xander Tabor rushed for two touchdowns in the first half while Crittenden County quarterback put his team up for good against Murray with a pair of touchdown passes in Marion.
Kaleb Nesbitt and Preston Turley combined for 150 receiving yards with Nesbitt’s 54-yard grab late in the first half putting the Rockets up for good.
Turley caught a 46-yard scoring strike with 8:42 left in the third for some insurance.
For the Tigers, Rowdy Sokolowski completed just over half his passes for 215 yards but was intercepted four times.
Between running and receiving, Charvelle McCallister totalled 90 yards and scored the game’s opening touchdown.
