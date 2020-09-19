MURRAY 41, TRIGG 6Whether he ran the ball or caught it, Charvelle McCallister was the man Murray turned to in its win over Trigg County at Ty Holland Stadium.
He carried the ball 10 times for 110 yards and one touchdown. He caught three passes from Tiger quarterback Rowdy Sokolowski for 118 yards and another score.
Sokolowski completed eight of his 16 passes, but they were for 211 yards and the first two scores of the game. For the Wildcats, Jacob Weese threw for 113 yards and their only touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.
CRITTENDEN 28, UNION 12
Xander Tabor carried the ball 32 times for 125 yards and two touchdowns, as Crittenden County picked up its first win of the season at Union County.
Luke Crider did a solid job running the Rocket offense with 13-for-22 passing for 132 yards and the other two touchdowns. Cannon Sheffer also completed two touchdown passes for the Braves.
MAYFIELD 24, GRAVES COUNTY 14
The Graves County Eagles will have to wait another year for their next chance to dethrone the Mayfield Cardinals.
Mayfield defeated Graves County for the 12th consecutive season on Friday night, scoring 24 unanswered points in route to a 24-14 victory.
Mayfield junior wide receiver and cornerback Daniel Coles had a monster game for the Cardinals, scoring two receiving touchdowns and hauling in one interception.
Eagle junior running back Clint McKee ran for two touchdowns in the Eagles’ loss to the Cardinals.
After taking a commanding 14-0 lead early in the second quarter, the Graves County offense went silent as Mayfield rattled off 24 consecutive points thanks to multiple interceptions by Coles, Ben Gloyd and Kylan Galbreath.
Mayfield 0 6 15 3 24
Graves County 7 7 0 0 14
Graves County — Clint McKee run 1 (Conner Thomas kick), 6:21, 1st
Graves County — Clint McKee run 15 (Conner Thomas kick), 6:21, 2nd 10:17
Mayfield — Daniel Coles 67 pass from Cartwright (PAT no good), 7:29, 2nd
Mayfield — Kylan Galbreath 3 run (Two-point conversion is good), 10:16, 3rd
Mayfield — Daniel Coles 30 pass from Cartwright (Jesus Carmona kick), 1:46 3Q
Mayfield — Jesus Carmona 21 field goal, 7:39 4Q
