murray routs webster
DIXON — Murray wasted little time taking care of Webster County by scoring 30 points in the first quarter of a 47-6 romp on Friday night.
Charvelle McCallister ran wild for the Tigers with 11 carries for 124 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Rowdy Sokolowski only attempted seven passes, but completed five of them for 109 yards and two touchdowns. Dijon Miles made three of those grabs for 74 yards and a score.
Golden TOrnados top Pilots
UNION CITY, Tenn. — Neither Fulton County nor Union City did a great job of protecting the football, but the Golden Tornadoes got enough out of its quarterback to sink the Pilots 28-12 on Friday night.
The Trojans did not get on the board until late in the fourth on a short touchdown pass from Mason Wilson to Daniel Yates. Wilson completed five passes for 101 yards while Webster rushers lost 58 yards on the night.
While his team lost five fumbles, Wes Tilghman scored a rushing touchdown in each of the first two quarters. DiAvion Bradley led Fulton County rushers with 49 yards on nine carries, including a one-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Max Gibbs completed six of his 18 passes for 139 yards and a first quarter scoring catch from Brock Bridges for 23 yards. However, Gibbs was hindered by four costly interceptions.
