Paducah Tilghman may have honored its fall sports seniors on Friday night at McRight Field, but it was a pair of freshmen who had the biggest impact on the Tornado’s district clash with Trigg County.
Jack James had the big scoring throws and Malachi Rider ruled the ground he ran over as Tilghman finally earned a 63-26 victory over the Wildcats.
“What I have told all of our guys for the last three years is I don’t care who’s a freshman and who’s a senior,” Tornado coach Jonathan Smith said after the game. “I care about guys who want to do their job and win.”
Very early on, it did seem an upperclassman would ignite the rout. On the first play from scrimmage, junior LeBran McMullen took off along the sideline for 69 yards and the first score of the game. However, after a bobbled snap, Shelby Nickal hooked the extra point kick so it was only 6-0.
The Wildcats started their second possession just outside Tornado territory. Tilghman had some stops negated by penalties for face mask and pass interference. Instead of three-and-out, Trigg drove midway through Paducah territory until quarterback Jacob Wease connected to Dillion Skinner for 23 yards and a touchdown. After the kick from Keller Nichols was good, Trigg was up 7-6 with 4:26 left in the opening frame.
“We had a phenomenal practice last Wednesday with the exception of the last 10 minutes,” Smith said. “We started to play sloppy and I told them at some point that was going to come back and bite you.”
The Tornado would chomp back rather quickly as McMullen ran for another score and James completed the first of two touchdown passes to Brian Thomas for a total of 105 yards. James would open the second quarter with another scoring strike to JoeAvian Starks. Wease would responded with a 70-yard touchdown pass to Kendric Adams, who would catch another score just before halftime.
Tilghman had been using a variety of backs to run, but focused one runner after the second Trigg touchdown. Rider put together some big runs up the middle for first downs into Wildcat territory. He would cap it with a 15-yard run that made it 34-14 and essentially out of Wildcat reach.
“He’s a tough, hard-nosed runner,” Smith said of Rider. “That kid has a nose for the ball. He understands how to be patient and allow his blocks in front of him to set up and squirt through them.”
Paducah put it further out of reach when James found Joemani Starks and a score that made it 55-20. Though Nickal had been making her kicks after the first miss, Tilghman went for two to get the running clock. Jarmorie Sabbs made that short run to speed it up.
Trigg will try to bounce back next weekend when it hosts Crittenden County. Tilghman is still scheduled to travel to Louisville to face DeSales but recent tensions in that city may put that trip in jeopardy
.
Trigg County 7 13 0 6 — 26
Tilghman 20 21 15 7 — 63
SCORING
PT: LeBran McMullen 69 run (kick failed), PT 7-0, 11:07 1st
TC: Dillion Skinner 23 pass from Jacob Wease (Keller Nichols kick), TC 7-6, 4:26 1st
PT: McMullen 6 run (Shelby Nickal kick), PT 13-7, 3:30 1st
PT: Brian Thomas 41 pass from Jack James (Nickal kick), PT 20-7, 2:22 1st
PT: JoeAvian Starks 20 pass from James (Nickal kick), PT 27-7, 11:30 2nd
TC: Kendric Adams 70 pass from Wease (Nichols kick), PT 27-14, 10:55 2nd
PT: Malachi Rider 15 run (Nickal kick), PT 34-14, 9:09 2nd
PT: Camdon Marshall 18 run (Nickal kick), PT 41-14, 7:07 2nd
TC: Adams 7 pass from Wease (kick failed), PT 41-20, 2:37 2nd
PT: Thomas 64 pass from James (Nickal kick), PT 48-20, 10:21 3rd
PT: Joemani Starks 67 pass from James (Jamorie Sabbs run), PT 56-20, 3:21 3rd
TC: Kelsey Parham 10 run (kick failed), PT 56-26, 10:55 4th
PT: Kymaiah Barner 16 run (Nickal kick), PT 63-26, 7:12 4th
RUSHING LEADERS
Trigg: Parham (4-18-1); Tilghman: Rider (13-181-1)
PASSING LEADERS
Trigg: Wease (9-19-181-1); Tilghman: James (7-15-273-1).
RECEIVING LEADERS
Trigg: Martin (4-55-0); Tilghman: Thomas (2-105-2)
RECORDS
Trigg: 1-2; Tilghman: 2-1
