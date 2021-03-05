Murray State scored its last five points from the free throw line, which was good enough to hold off Southeast Missouri State, 67-64, at the Ohio Valley Conference women’s basketball tournament Thursday in Evansville, Indiana.
It was not only MSU’s first postseason win under head coach Rechelle Turner, but also the first postseason win for the program since the 2015-16 season.
The sixth-seeded Racers (16-10) trailed early in the game, outscored 19-8 by the Redhawks in the first quarter. However, MSU bounced back in the second and third quarters with 18 and 22 points, respectively. The third is where MSU did the majority of its damage, taking a lead early in the frame and building it to seven points by the end of the period.
The third-seeded Redhawks (15-11) would not go quietly, whittling MSU’s eight-point lead with just under five minutes to go to just one with 1:20 left.
The Racers, however, did what they have done all season, going 5-for-8 from the foul line. Terri Smith hit a 3-pointer for SEMO with just over a second left to cut the lead to just two, forcing the Redhawks to foul Alexis Burpo with 0.1 seconds remaining. She hit the first and missed the second at the line, but the shots proved inconsequential as there was no time to get a shot off afterwards for SEMO, allowing Murray State to hang on for the win.
MSU’s Macey Turley led all scorers with 25 points, including a 10-for-11 performance from the free throw line. Katelyn Young added 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Hannah McKay notched 11 points and 11 rebounds. Burpo finished the night just shy of her own double-double, tallying nine points and eight rebounds. Roshala Scott topped the Redhawks with 22 points.
The Road to San Antonio continues Friday for Murray State against second-seeded Belmont in the semifinals. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. with the game airing on ESPN+, WNBS 97.9 FM and the Zeno Radio app.
Murray State 8 18 22 19 — 67
SE Missouri 19 11 11 23 — 64
MSU — Turley 25, Young 14, McKay 11, Burpo 9, Mayes 6, Mensah 2.
Field goals: 21/58. 3-pointers: 3/14 (Mayes 2, Turley). Free throws: 22/27. Rebounds: 44. Fouls: 15.
SEMO — Scott 22, Saine 11, Watson 11, Bussard 10, Smith 10.
Field goals: 25/70. 3-pointers: 3/16 (Smith 2, Scott). Free throws: 11/16. Rebounds: 43. Fouls: 19.
