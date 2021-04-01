Ron Greene, who brought the Murray State men’s basketball program back from irrelevance and later coached two area high school teams, died on Wednesday in Murray. He was 82.
A Terre Haute, Indiana, native, Greene played under Cal Luther at Murray State from 1959-62 after transferring from Bradley University. He went into coaching in the mid-1960s and was named head coach at Loyola (New Orleans) and then the University of New Orleans in 1969. There he led the Privateers to a No. 1 ranking in Division II in 1970-71 and No. 2 in 1975-76 while also serving as athletics director.
His success at UNO drew attention from Division I schools, and Mississippi State hired him before the 1977-78 season. As head coach of the Bulldogs, Greene led his team to an 18-9 record and runner-up finish in the Southeastern Conference, which included a two-point loss to eventual national champion Kentucky in Rupp Arena. After the season, Greene was named SEC Coach of the Year.
After that lone season at Mississippi State, Greene was lured to his alma mater, Murray State, where the Racers had suffered through five losing seasons in their last six. Greene’s first season at Murray was another tough one, as the Racers won only four games (though two were against rival Western Kentucky) before success quickly followed.
Greene’s 1979-80 team produced one of the nation’s top turnarounds, as his charges posted a 23-8 record and advanced to the quarterfinals of the National Invitation Tournament, posting roads wins at Jacksonville and Alabama before falling 65-63 at Illinois.
Greene followed that with five more winning seasons with the Racers, including two Ohio Valley Conference championships, and twice was named OVC Coach of the Year. One of his most memorable wins was in 1981, when the Racers beat Notre Dame at South Bend.
But his hometown university beckoned in 1985, as he left Murray for Indiana State, partly to be near his aging parents.
Success eluded him at ISU, and he and the school parted ways after four seasons.
Greene coached minor league basketball in 1991 before taking the reins at Calloway County High School later that year. His eight-year tenure leading the Lakers included a 23-win season before he resigned in 1999.
His final coaching stop was at Murray High School, where he came out of retirement and served as head coach from 2008-11.
Greene was named to multiple halls of fame, including at Murray State and the University of New Orleans. After retirement, he and his wife, Ailene, remained in Murray while often spending time away visiting their children and grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements were incomplete at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home in Murray.
