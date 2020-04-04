The younger generation gets the cherry and whipped cream on top of the turkey hunting shake this weekend.
Today and Sunday, April 4-5 this year, is Kentucky’s annual youth turkey hunting season. Kids younger than 16 can shotgun hunt for spring gobblers. The premium essence of the season is that it’s the first turkey hunting of spring, and it comes when turkey breeding season behavior is at its peak.
Tom turkeys are presently in fine voice throughout Kentucky’s woodlands and fields right about now. The youth season is set on the first April Saturday and Sunday to take advantage of the period during which gobbling typically is most frequent. Birds are highly motivated to call to hens, advertising their availability to mates — but also audibly revealing their presence to hunters.
Combined with more gobbling that gives away tom turkey locations, the youth season’s edge of being the spring’s first hunting can help catch gobblers when they are least apprehensive about other sinister forces (like humans) afoot in their habitat.
Each youth hunter must be accompanied by an adult, someone age 18 or older, who must stay in position to take control of the kid hunter’s shotgun (or bow or crossbow) at all times. The reason for the adult overseer, of course, is guidance, especially in controlling the youngster’s shooting.
The kid hunter’s chaperone can assist, including the calling of turkeys. The overseer essentially can do all but take the shot.
Each youth hunters age 12-15 must have a youth hunting license and youth spring turkey permit. Also, hunters 12-15 are required to have certification from completion of an approved hunter education course.
Young hunters under age 12 are exempted from license and turkey permit requirements as well as hunter education completion. They are still eligible to hunt if they have the standard close adult supervision.
All other turkey hunting regulations are the same for youth hunters as for adults.
The youth hunt harvest applies to the overall spring gobbler season limit, which is two male turkeys or turkeys with visible beards for the entire spring season. (Youth hunters also can take part in the regular spring gobbler season that this year is April 18-May 10.)
The “turkeys with visible beards” wording covers the taking of easily mistaken-for-gobbler bearded hens. About 1% of Kentucky’s spring harvest is made up of bearded hens.
If a hunter is to take two gobblers during the season, they must be taken on different days. Regulations limit each hunter to no more than one turkey harvested on any single day.
A youth turkey permit allows the taking of a single gobbler. A successful youth hunter can buy a second youth turkey permit that will allow him to take a second gobbler.
• Spring weather and water levels have combined to make it flower fishing season in the shallows of Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley.
The timing of warming water, the growth of spring greenery and the rise of water elevations from winter pool to summer pool or above can dictate a period of very productive bass fishing in the backs of bays and side pockets on the big sister lakes.
A major habitat feature in this is wild mustard, a Brassica family weed or wildflower that grows abundantly in low margins around the shores. The weeds grow from late winter in areas that are exposed by low water elevations at or near winter pool level.
The mustard grows as green stalks that reach a mature height of about 3 feet. The stalks are sparsely leafy, just occasionally branching, but each main stalk and branch about this time of year produces a cluster of yellow flowers.
The flower clusters are made up of four-petaled flowers, each petal about one-half-inch wide and bright yellow. The plants often grow in rather dense stands, making the patches glowing with color.
When the mustard patches and scattered sprinklings get up and flowering, followed by a rise in lakes elevation to near summer pool, the water inundates the weedy cover. Bass moving into the shallows as the warming water rises find the flooded mustard. It serves them as both a place of shelter with variable flower cover overhead as well as a feeding area. Shortly, it could hold spawning bass.
Presently, with water temperatures having topped 60 degrees and the elevation having gone well beyond summer pool, bass should be comfortable in roaming all sorts of shoreline cover. There’s lots of it, too, with the elevation presently more than 2 feet above summer pool. Pool is 359 feet above sea level, and the forecast today called for a level of about 361.7.
Many anglers don’t recognize the weeds as mustard, but under these conditions, fishermen often gravitate to major swaths of those “yellow flowers” along with buttonball bushes, willows and other inundated vegetation around the shore.
Mustard fishing is often ideal for casting spinnerbaits or soft plastics like stickbaits, soft jerkbaits or unweighted worms that are fished with more horizontal, manipulated retrieves. Where patches of flowers are especially thick, anglers can slow down to place and drop jigs or soft plastics like lizards, creature baits or old reliable Texas-rigged worms in pockets and crevices in the cover.
As water temperature continues to rise, thinner stands of mustard and areas where the surface tops the flowers can be enticing fishing with buzzbaits and all sorts of surface lures — poppers, propellered plugs, twitching minnows or floating frog baits.
It’s mostly a spring fling, as water levels tend to decline and many of the shallow bass tend to abandon this sort of cover as the spawn comes and goes and water temperatures rise beyond the bass’ ideal comfort range.
Depending on water elevation fluctuations and weather, however, the next few weeks could make for some entertaining floral outings on the big lakes. Spreads of those yellow flowers could make for ideal locations to practice social distancing outdoors.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
