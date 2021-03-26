MURRAY — Murray State's Meghan Fletcher picked up her first Ohio Valley Conference honor of the season, winning Female Field Athlete of the Week for the week of March 25 after taking first place in the high jump event at SIU’s Bill Cornell Classic.
Fletcher set a personal record in the event with a mark of 1.73 meters (5 feet, 8 inches) in the first outdoor meet of the 2021 season and the mark is first in the OVC.
To add to her accomplishments over the weekend, Fletcher sits in fifth place overall in the NCAA East Region.
Fletcher and the rest of the Racers will host their annual Margaret Simmons Invitational this weekend on the Marshall Gage Track inside Stewart Stadium with throwing events taking place at Hamilton Field.
