LA CENTER — Cade Fleming kept driving the lane and St. Mary increased its press in the second half to put Ballard Memorial away 66-31 in high school basketball action from Monday night.
Fleming dominated the Viking offense with 28 points, including 8-for-11 foul shooting. Michael Lurtz scored most of his 11 points for St. Mary off three 3-pointers, as Bryce Haas earned a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Jace Birney was the top Bomber with seven points.
St. Mary 66, Ballard 31
St. Mary 13 19 16 18 — 66
Ballard Memorial 8 12 5 6 — 31
ST. MARY — Fleming 28, Lurtz 11, Haas 10, Bell 8, Willett 6, L. Sims 3.
Field goals: 23. 3-pointers: 6 (Lurtz 3, Bell 2, L. Sims). Free throws: 14/20. Rebounds: 33 haas 11. Fouls: 17. Record: 9-11.
BALLARD — Birney 7, Smith 6, Overstreet 5, English 4, Bishop 4, Myatt 3, Chandler 2.
Field goals: 11. 3-pointers: 2 (Myatt, Smith). Free throws: 7/13. Fouls: 17. Record: 2-20.
• In other boys games Monday, Gabe Mott led with 20 points and Preston Morgeson added 13 as Crittenden County topped Trigg County 58-39 in Marion. ... Fulton County won 74-50 in a First District battle in Fulton City. ... Caldwell County topped Christian Fellowship 77-70 in Princeton.
GIRLS
CFS 56, Dawson Springs 41 — With a 20-6 run through the first quarter and a 45-26 rebounding edge, Christian Fellowship took care of visiting Dawson Springs rather quickly. Gracie Howard led the Lady Eagles with 21 points, while Lillian Burnett had a double-double with 18 points and 15 rebounds. Rhema Howard grabbed 13 rebounds, and Alyssa Warren wound up with 10 points. Abbey Ward and Gracie Harper paced the Lady Panthers with 15 and 13 points, respectively.
CFS 56, Dawson Springs 41
Dawson Spirngs 6 10 10 15 — 41
Christian Fellowship 20 13 7 16 — 56
DAWSON SPRINGS — Spunin 5, Putman 2, Oldham 4, Harper 13, Ward 15, Hoffhines 2.
Field goals: 17/62. 3-pointers: 4/20 (Harper 2, Ward 2). Free throws: 3/8. Rebounds: 26. Fouls: 12. Record: 1-10.
CFS — Burnett 18, G. Howard 21, R. Howard 3, Jackson 4, Warren 10.
Field goals: 23/68. 3-pointers: 1/6 (G. Howard). Free throws: 9/14. Rebounds: 45. Fouls: 5. Record: 10-9.
• In other girls games Monday, Mady Calvin had another big night of offense for Ballard Memorial with 32 points in a 73-42 victory over St. Mary in La Center. Bella Adams added 12 points to the Lady Bomber totals, all on 3-pointers. Kaitlynn Burrus hit seven baskets from downtown on her way to 28 points for the Lady Vikings. ... Takyra Taylor scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Fulton City in a 31-22 home win over First District rival Fulton County.
SATURDAY ACTIONMarshall 58, McLean 35 — At Calhoun, Marshall County limited McLean County to six points in each of the first two quarters to secure its 17th consecutive victory.
Cayson Conner was the top Lady Marshal with 21 points with Layne hitting three 3-pointers for half of her 18 points. Sophie Galloway picked up 10 points for Marshall as Bailei Walker led the Lady Cougars with 16 points.
Marshall 58, McLean 35
Marshall County 19 5 18 16 — 58
McLean County 6 6 7 16 — 35
MARSHALL — Conner 21, Pea 18, Galloway 10, Jezik 5, Lovett 2, Northcott 2.
Field goals: 21. 3-pointers: 6 (Pea 3, Conner 2, Jezik). Free throws: 10/20. Fouls: 10. Record: 17-1.
MCLEAN — Walker 16, Rush-Owen 8, McMahon 5, Blades 3, Patterson 2, Owens 1.
Field goals: 13. 3-pointers: 1 (Owens). Free throws: 8/12. Fouls: 15. Record: 9-5.
In other girls games Saturday, Murray topped Christian County at home 54-39. Angela Gierhart led the Lady Tigers with 22 points followed by Alyssa Daughrity with 17 points, while Makenzie Turley grabbed 10 rebounds. ... Hickman County had little trouble in Clinton against St. Mary with a 63-15 romp. ... Caldwell County fell at Madisonville-North Hopkins 70-62 in overtime.
