This is Free Fishing Weekend — license-free fishing, that is — across Kentucky.
Today and Sunday, licensing requirements are waived for angling on both public and private waters. The license forgiveness is honored for both Kentuckians and non-residents.
Obligations for fishing licenses and state trout permits, too, are put on hold for the first weekend in June as enticement for could-be anglers. The Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources offers license-free fishing days as an opportunity to sample the piscatorial pursuits that some people might never approach because of the hurdle of purchasing a license.
State fisheries managers rightfully figure that more people might join the ranks of more frequent anglers if they had a chance to try fishing for themselves. The goal is to increase the number of fisheries and fisheries management supporters who do buy licenses, but it might take a free experience or two to showcase the value of the license and what it enables.
Licenses are a moot point this weekend, but other fishing regulations are unchanged. Those include size limits and creel limits on those fish species that are so regulated. Also unrelenting this weekend are property rights. Free Fishing Weekend or not, anglers still must have permission to fish on private waters.
For those new to fishing or those who need remedial enlightenment, a great resource is the KDFWR website, www.fw.ky.gov. Under the site’s Fishing header, virtual visitors can find everything to start from scratch: regulations, fish identification, basic fishing how-to, information on public waters where one might fish, and more.
After the license-free weekend, an increased number of folks might just be considering that continuing interest raises the specter of actually paying for and acquiring a license. A great many longtime, devoted anglers would think hesitation to do so is a silly thing. (But then again, some of these anglers might be those who, among other things, might spend $40,000 or $50,000 on a boat to enable their fishing pursuits. It is a matter of scale and priorities.)
In Kentucky, an annual fishing license for a resident is $23. In the case of someone who hunts as well as fishes, a combination fishing/hunting license to enable both is $42. (Recall that kids younger than 16 need no license to fish.)
One that is sometimes overlooked is Kentucky’s joint fishing license for spouses. Married couples can do the one-for-two license at an annual couple cost of $42.
A Kentucky resident’s three-year fishing license can be had (via online purchase only) for $55, a fair savings over three annual licenses.
If you are really going to limit your fishing trips to a bare minimum, there is always a one-day fishing license for Kentucky residents. That costs a bare minimum of $7.
The biggest bargain among licenses is that all-encompassing “sportsman’s” license that is sold to seniors, those age 65 or older, or those that have been certified as disabled. Kentucky’s annual senior/disabled license costs a piddling $12 and stands good for fishing and hunting as well as all secondary state permits for trout, deer, turkeys and waterfowl.
On account of having been born so long ago, I am now older than most geological formations. One of the few benefits of such excessive maturity is Kentucky’s all-purpose senior license. I would not rush to grow ancient to qualify for such license, but for those who endure this long, it is a no-brainer.
• Mountain bikers have a new challenge in southernmost Illinois’ Shawnee National Forest with a newly designated bicycle trail connecting Dixon Spring State Park and Lake Glendale Recreation Area.
The linked route of some 19 miles will be open as dual-purpose biking and hiking trails. It consists of about 16 miles of trail through Shawnee Forest land connecting with three miles within Dixon Springs State Park.
The trail project, representing years of planning and analysis, has been a collaboration of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Shawnee National Forest administration.
The trail system is the first in the Shawnee to be designated for biking. The designation will allow the Shawnee Forest administration to maintain the trail specifically for biking and to reconstruct it as needed to protect natural and cultural resources, says a Shawnee Forest spokesman.
Presently, trailhead access is available at Dixon Spring State Park and in the Lake Glendale Recreation Area at Cardinal Bay Boat Launch and at the Pine Point Picnic Area.
• Kentucky’s spring squirrel hunting season enters its fourth of five weeks today.
The bonus small game hunting season began May 15 — the Saturday following the close of the spring turkey hunting season — and continues through June 18. Regulations for the spring hunting period are identical to those of the long traditional squirrel season that begins the third Saturday of August and runs through February.
The only other game season ongoing for now is that for bullfrogs, a hunting, fishing, gigging or grab-’em-by-hand season. The frogging season opened May 21 and runs all the way through Oct. 31.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
