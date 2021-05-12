MURRAY — Murray stumbled out of the gate early with two hit batters plus two of its six errors in the top of the first inning. That let fierce Fourth District rival Calloway County score five runs that frame en route to a 10-6 victory in high school baseball on Tuesday.
Colby White picked up three hits for the Lakers while teammate Gage Bazzell drove in a pair of runs with a ground out in the first inning and a single in the second. Austin Miller and Kyle Crady helped the Tigers come back from a 9-0 deficit with two RBI apiece. Matthew Ray struck out eight Murray batters in four innings for the win.
Calloway County 513 000 1 10 6 1
Murray 002 202 0 6 7 6
WP: Ray. LP: Tucker.
2B: M-Gibson. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: C-White 3-4, Bazzell 1-4 (2 RBI); M-Holcomb 2-3, Miller 1-2 (2 RBI), Crady 1-4 (2 RBI). Records: Calloway 13-10, Murray 11-12.
Fulton Co. 19, Fulton City 4 — At Fulton, In a battle between the winless teams of the First District, Fulton County took advantage of its nine hits and 10 errors by Fulton City to win it in four innings. Bentlee Johnson had three RBI for the Pilots while Dylan Hammond, Drake Manus, Logan Johnson and Max Gibbs each got two RBI. Timothy Nicholas had the only hit for the Bulldogs with a two-RBI double to left in the fourth.
Fulton County 606 7 19 9 0
Fulton City 110 2 4 1 10
WP: Sipes. LP: Nicholas.
2B: FCO-Gibbs, B. Johnson; FCI-Nicholas. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: FCO-Sipes 2-4 (2 RBI), Gibbs 2-2 (RBI), B. Johnson 2-4 (3 RBI), Hammond 1-3 (2 RBI), Manus 1-3 (2 RBI), L. Johnson 1-2 (2 RBI); FCI-Nicholas 1-3 (3 RBI). Records: Fulton Co. 1-9, Fulton City 0-9.
Lyon 13, Livingston 3 — At Eddyville, Travis Yancy and Jackson Shoulders hit back-to-back homers during a six-run fifth innings that brought an early end to Lyon County’s victory over Fifth District rival Livingston Central. Yancy finished with three hits and four RBI while Shoulders collected two hits and three RBI. Jackson Duncan did not get a hit for the Cardinals but helped score two runs in the fourth when he reached base on an error.
Livingston Central 000 30 3 3 2
Lyon County 223 06 13 10 1
WP: Wilson. LP: Fugate.
2B: LY-Darnell. 3B: LY-Bingham. HR: LY-Shoulders (none on in 5th), Yancy (1 on in 5th). Top hitters: LI-Duncan 0-2 (2 RBI); LY-Yancy 3-3 (4 RBI), Shoulders 2-3 (3 RBI), Rush 2-3 (2 RBI), Darnell 2-3 (RBI). Records: Livingston 3-15, Lyon 16-4.
Crittenden 7, Webster 0 — At Marion, Gabe Mott allowed just one hit from Webster County in pitching a shutout for Crittenden County. Tyler Boone, Benjamin Evans and Hunter Smith each got two RBI for the Rockets.
Webster County 000 000 0 0 1 2
Crittenden County 000 000 0 7 9 0
WP: Mott. LP: Black.
2B: C-Adams. 3B: C-Smith. HR: none. Top hitters: C-Adams 2-2, Boone 2-4 (2 RBI), Mott 2-4, Evans 0-2 (2 RBI), Smith 2-3 (2 RBI). Records: Webster 7-14, Crittenden 13-6.
Trigg 8, Madisonville-NH 1 — At Madisonville, The Pecas made the difference for Trigg County as Joe Peca got two hits and Isaac Peca picked up two RBI in a win over Madisonville-North Hopkins.
Trigg County 001 033 1 8 8 1
Madisonville-NH 000 000 1 1 5 3
WP: I. Peca. LP: Cline.
2B: T-J. Peca. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: T-J. Peca 2-3 (RBI), I. Peca 1-4 (2 RBI), Reynolds 2-4 (2 RBI). Records: Trigg 7-9, Madisonville-NH 9-7
Hopkinsville 6, Caldwell 1 — At Hopkinsville, Preston Chaudoin and Zach Moss each drove in two runs with four hits as Hopkinsville won this clash between Tiger baseball teams. Collin Whittington doubled twice for Caldwell County.
Caldwell County 001 000 0 1 4 1
Hopkinsville 210 201 x 6 13 0
WP: Snyder. LP: Goodaker.
2B: Co. Whittington 2; H-Moss. 3B: H-West. HR: none. Top hitters: C-Smiley 2-3, Co. Whittington 2-3l H-Moss 4-4 (2 RBI), Chaudoin 4-4 (2 RBI), West 2-2. Records: Caldwell 8-9, Hopkinsville 13-5.
SOFTBALL
Murray 7, Trigg 0 — At Murray, Kylie Chapman practically gave the Murray fielders the game off as she struck out 19 Trigg County batters to win this three-hitter. Makenzie Turley and Marlee Riddle both had three hits for the Tigers with Riddle getting three RBI and Turley smacking a two-run, inside the park homer in the fourth that capped the offense for the game.
Trigg County 000 000 0 0 3 4
Murray 302 200 x 7 12 0
WP: Chapman. LP: Hyde.
2B: M-Turley, Wyatt. 3B: none. HR: M-Turley (). Top hitters: M-Wyatt 2-4, Turley 3-3 (2 RBI), Riddle 3-4 (3 RBI), Latimer 2-4 (RBI). Records: Trigg 4-11, Murray 9-5.
Livingston 4, Ballard 0 — At Smithland, Sydney Lasher was 3-for-4 from the plate and struck out 10 Ballard Memorial batters from the circle in tossing a three-hitter victory for Livingston Central. Bella Chittenden had a single and a double for the Cardinals while driving in two of their four runs.
Ballard Memorial 000 000 0 0 3 1
Livingston Central 100 201 x 4 11 0
WP: Lasher. LP: McKinney.
2B: B-Parrott; L-Chittenden, Lasher, Suarez. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: L-Lasher 3-4, Harris 2-3 (RBI), Chittenden 2-3 (2 RBI). Records: Ballard 2-15, Livingston 12-5
Crittenden 13, Hopkins Cen. 2 — At Mortons Gap, Ashlyn Hicks went 4-for-4 with a double, two singles and a two-run homer to center in the fourth innings of Crittenden County’s five inning win over Hopkins County Central. Matthia Long doubled twice and had six RBI for the Rockets while Hailie Hollis drove in both Storm runs.
Crittenden County 326 20 13 15 0
Hopkins Central 000 20 2 2 5
WP: Boone. LP: Bryan.
2B: C-Long 2, Hicks; H-Hollis. 3B: none. HR: C-Hicks (1 on in 4th). Top hitters: C-Hicks 4-4 (4 RBI), Champion 2-3, Long 3-4 (6 RBI), Hayes 2-4; H-Hollis 1-2 (2 RBI). Records: Crittenden 10-5, Hopkins Cen. 5-12.
In other softball action, St. Mary won at home over Christian Fellowship 4-2.
