PRINCETON — Caldwell County scored the first nine points of its Second Region All “A” Classic game against Livingston Central on Tuesday en route to a 67-55 win.
The Tigers (1-2) advance to play Crittenden County on Friday at Lyon County High School. A game time has not yet been announced.
Junior guard Jabrion Spikes scored five of Caldwell County’s first 10 points, as the Tigers pushed out to a 17-5 lead when eighth-grader Collin Whittington hit a 3-pointer with 7:11 left in the second quarter.
Livingston Central (0-2) scored the next eight points to pull the Cardinals to within 17-13. LCHS got within three points twice in the second period, the latest when senior guard Max Downey hit his third trey of the quarter to pull Livingston Central within 23-20 with 3:34 left in the half.
CCHS outscored the Cardinals 12-5 for the rest of the period to take a 35-27 halftime lead.
In the second half, Livingston Central pulled to within five points, 39-34, when senior forward Carson Kitchens hit a jumper with 6:03 left in the third quarter. The Cardinals would get no closer, as the Tigers closed out the period on a 14-6 run to keep LCHS at a comfortable distance.
Senior guard Tripp Branch led Caldwell County with 23 points with six 3-pointers and 11 of his points coming in the second quarter. Spikes added 13 points, with eight of those coming in the second half. Senior forward Tate VanHooser put in nine points for the Tigers.
Downey led all scorers with 24 points for Livingston Central, with 17 of those points coming in the second quarter. Senior guard John Barnes added eight points for the Cardinals.
Livingston Central will next play at Hopkins Co. Central on Tuesday.
— David B. Snow
Livingston Central 5 22 13 15 — 55
Caldwell County 14 21 18 14 — 67
LIVINGSTON CENTRAL (55) — Carson Kitchens 2 2-4 6, John Barnes 3 0-0 8, Drew Schulte 2 0-0 6, Max Downey 8 5-6 24, Nolan Zaim 1 0-0 2, Jack Thomason 0 1-2 1, Tyler Calendar 0 2-2 2, Cason Render 0 0-0 0, Robert Schmitt 0 0-0 0, Logan Wring 2 1-2 6. Total 18 11-16 55.
CALDWELL COUNTY (67) — Tripp Branch 7 3-4 23, Jabrion Spikes 5 3-8 13, Carter Whittington 0 1-2 1, Collin Whittington 1 1-4 4, Tate VanHooser 4 1-3 9, Isaiah Joiner 1 0-0 2, Zavy Bumphus 3 1-2 8, Demarius Thompson 1 0-0 3, Giovante Riley 1 2-2 4, Blake Vivrette 0 0-0 0. Total 23 12-25 67.
• Hickman Co. 71, Fulton Co. 43 — At Clinton, Hickman County hit its open shots during a 30-12 second quarter against Fulton County that helped advance the Falcons to Friday’s semifinals of the First Region All “A” Classic in Mayfield.
Jackson Midyett scored 13 of his game-high 24 points for Hickman County in the second quarter. Kelen Johnson and Garrett Ward also came up big for the Falcons with 12 and 10 points, respectively. The Pilots cut into the Hickman County edge with a 16-8 third quarter before making only three free throws in the final frame. Chrisshawn Gordon led Fulton Counity with 15 points, and DiAvian Bradley added 12.
The Falcons will face Murray in the first semifinal at 6 p.m. Friday.
Fulton County 12 12 16 3 — 43
Hickman County 17 30 8 16 — 71
FULTON COUNTY — Bradley 12, Gordon 15, Murphy 8, Cole 7, Gossett 1.
Field goals: 15/47. 3-pointers: 2/13 (Cole, Gordon). Free throws: 11/14. Fouls: 12. Record: 0-3.
HICKMAN COUNTY — Midyett 24, K. Johnson 12, Ward 10, Prince 8, Hayden 8, C. Johnson 4, Naranjo 5.
Field goals: 26/49. 3-pointers: 7/18 (Midyett 3, Ward 2, Naranjo, Prince). Free throws: 12/15. Fouls: 12. Record: 3-1.
• St. Mary 69, Carlisle 36 — At Bardwell, St. Mary turned up the defensive pressure on a Carlisle County squad that was missing top scorer Blake Elder. The results was a balanced attack that produced a big victory that put the Vikings into Friday’s First Region All “A” Classic semifinals in Mayfield.
Jack Bell led St. Mary with 14 points, as he and Daniel Willett each grabbed seven rebounds. Parker MacCauley added 13 points, mainly off three 3-pointers. Willett and Bryce Haas both got 10 points for the Vikings, who will face Mayfield in the second semifinal at around 7:45 p.m. Friday.
Evan Oliver was the top Comet with 14 points.
St. Mary 21 10 21 17 — 69
Carlisle County 9 5 6 16 — 36
ST. MARY — Bell 14, MacCauley 13, Haas 10, Willett 10, Sims 5, Fleming 4, Muiter 4, Lurtz 3, A. Hrdlicka 3, Quigley 2, Durbin 1.
Field goals: 30. 3-pointers: 8 (MacCauley 3, Bell 2, A. Hrdlicka, Lurtz, Sims). Free throws: 1/2. Rebounds: 32. Fouls: 14. Record: 1-2.
CARLISLE COUNTY — Oliver 14, Grogan 6, Keeling 6, Newsome 4, Arnold 4, Hayden 2.
Field goals: 9. 3-pointers: 2 (Oliver 2). Free throws: 16/18. Fouls: 12. Record: 3-1.
