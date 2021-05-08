DIXON — Hickman County swept the two baseball games it played in Webster County on Saturday. First, Kaleb Harper and Micah Naranjo both went 2-for-4 with an RBI in the Falcons' 7-1 win over Todd County Central. Naranjo was even more dominant in the second game with five runs driven in with two singles and two doubles in an 11-4 win over Webster. Jackson Midyett went 2-for-4 with two RBI for Hickman.
–––
Todd County Central 000 010 0 1 5 2
Hickman County 020 023 x 7 8 3
WP: McClanahan. LP: Rager.
2B: T-Farmer; H-M. Naranjo. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: H-Harper 2-4 (RBI), M. Naranjo 2-4 (RBI).
–––
Hickman County 111 430 1 11 10 2
Webster County 020 200 0 4 5 2
WP: Armbruster. LP: Thurby.
2B: H-M. Naranjo 2, Midyett; W-Chandler. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: H-Midyett 2-4 (2 RBI), M. Naranjo 4-5 (5 RBI), McClanahan 2-4; W-Chandler 2-2, Wingo 1-3 (2 RBI). Record: Hickman 13-5.
