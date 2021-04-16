TROY, Tenn. — After five innings of scoreless ball, Hickman County finally broke through with three runs in the sixth on its way to a 5-1 triumph over Obion County Central in high school baseball action from Thursday night.
Kaleb Harper started the scoring for the Falcons with an RBI double, the game’s lone extra base hit, that scored Walker McClanahan. Eli Prince, who fanned seven Rebels and allowed only three hits, helped his own cause with a two-RBI single to center in the seventh.
Hickman County000 003 2 5 10 1
Obion Central000 001 0 1 3 1
WP: Prince. LP: Yates.
2B: H-Harper. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: H-mcClanahan 2-3, Prince 2-4 (2 RBI), Midyett 2-4 (RBI). Record: Hickman 6-3.
Crittenden 8, Caldwell 0
At Princeton, Maddox Carlson doubled twice and Caden McCallister belted a two-run homer as Crittenden County blanked Caldwell County. Rocket pitcher Logan Bailey fanned seven Tiger batters against just two hits and three walks for the shutout win.
Crittenden County420 20 8 11 0
Caldwell County000 0x 0 2 0
WP: Bailey. LP: Smiley.
2B: CR-Carlson 2, Smith; CA-Smiley. 3B: none. HR: CT-McCallister (1 on in 1st). Top hitters: CR-McCallister 1-2 (2 RBI), Carlson 2-3 (RBI), Mott 3-3 (RBI), Smith 1-3 (2 RBI). Records: Crittenden 6-2, Caldwell 3-4.
Trigg 16, Russellville 1
Trey Carr tossed a no-hitter to help Trigg County bounce back from its crushing loss to Marshall County on Tuesday with a rout of Russellville. Andrew Williamson had three hits for the Wildcats including a triple while Bryce Cunningham drove in three RBI.
Russellville000 1 1 0 0
Trigg County350 8 16 13 2
WP: Carr. LP: Roberts.
2B: T-Ahart, Audas, Peca, Terrell. 3B: T-Williamson. HR: none. Top hitters: T-Williamson 3-4 (RBI), Peca 2-3 (RBI), Ahart 1-2 (2 RBI), Terrell 1-1 (2 RBI), Grissom 2-2 (2 RBI), Cunningham 2-2 (3 RBI). Records: Russellville 1-10, Trigg 4-3.
SOFTBALL
Lyon 17, Caldwell 6
At Eddyville, Lyon County brought its back-and-forth game with Caldwell County to an abrupt halt with 10 runs in the bottom of the sixth to win the Second Region All “A” championship.
Calista Collins drove in six runs for the Lyons with a two-run homer in the third, an RBI double in that sixth and the walk-off three-run homer to center. Sydney Melton, Hadlie Butler and Tori Schenk each had three hits for Lyon with Gracen Wynn driving in three runs. For the Tigers, Allie Felker had three RBI on a double and a triple with Brylee Butts getting a solo homer in the fourth. Lyon did not fare as well in baseball on Thursday; falling 6-4 at Bowling Green.
Caldwell County002 121 6 7 2
Lyon County003 13(10) 17 18 0
WP: Conger. LP: Stallins.
2B: C-Butts, Felker, McKinney; L-Collins, Dykes, Butler. 3B: C-Felker. HR: C-Butts (none on in 4th); L-Collins (1 on in 3rd) (2 on in 6th), Melton (none on in th). Top hitters: C-Felker 2-3 (3 RBI), Butts 2-3 (RBI), McKinney 2-3; L-Collins 3-5 (6 RBI), Wynn 2-3 (3 RBI), Melton 3-3 (RBI), Butler 3-4 (2 RBI), Perry 2-4, Schenk 3-4 (2 RBI). Records: Caldwell 3-4, Lyon 5-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.