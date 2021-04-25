OWENSBORO — Hickman County dropped a pair of close ones on Saturday, then got routed on Sunday to end its run at the All "A" State Softball Tournament.
First, the Falcons fell to Behtlehem and Kaitlyn Cissell 4-2. Cissell got the scoring started for the Banshees with a two-run homer to right in the top of the first. She also struck out six for the win. Bella Batts and Blair Byassee each had a single and a double for the Falcons, who scored their runs on a passed ball and an error in the bottom of the second.
The second game from Saturday proved to be more of a heartbreaker for Hickman. The Falcons trailed Pikeville 3-1 after two innings but got four runs in the third for a 5-3 edge. Annie Howell lead off that rally with a solo shot to left and Lily Critser ended it with her second RBI single that scored Abbi Clark with an error on that play bringing Brooklyn Naranjo home.
It was 6-4 Hickman going into the fourth and final inning, where the Mountain Lions roared to life. Shana Ray lined a two-RBI single to right to tie it. Brae Ward then singled back to Byassee to bring Samantha Chaney home with the game winner 7-6. Howell went 3-for-3 falling a triple shy of hitting for the cycle.
Hickman wrapped its tournament time on Sunday with a 15-1 loss to Raceland. Bella Batts got the Falcons on the board first with a solo homer to center. It was all Rams after that with five runs in the third and 10 in the fourth. Kierston Smith got it started for Raceland with a three-run homer to left. Raegan West wieleded the mightiest bat by going 3-for-3 with five RBI.
–––
Bethlehem 300 10 4 8 1
Hickman County 020 000 0 2 4 0
WP: Cissell. LP: Byassee
2B: B-Atterbury, French, Cissell; H-Batts, Byassee. 3B: none. HR: B-Cissell (1 on in 1st). Top hitters: B-Cissell 2-3 (3 RBI), French 2-2; H-Batts 2-3, Byassee 2-2.
–––
Hickman County 014 1 6 11 1
Pikeville 301 3 7 8 1
WP: NA. LP: Byassee
2B: H-Batts, Howell. 3B: none. HR: H-Howell (none on in 3rd). Top hitters: H-Skaggs 2-3, Byassee 2-2, Howell 3-3 (RBI), Critser 2-2 (2 RBI); P-Hall 2-3 (RBI), Ray 2-2 (2 RBI).
–––
Raceland 005 (10) 15 15 0
Hickman County 100 0 1 3 0
WP: Grubb. LP: Boaz.
2B: R-West 2, Francis, Stamper. 3B: none. HR: H-Batts (none on in 1st); R-Smith (2 on in 3rd), Davidson (1 on in 3rd), West (2 on in 4th). Top hitters: R-Stamper 2-3 (RBI), R. West 3-3 (5 RBI), Smith 1-3 (3 RBI), S. West 2-2 (2 RBI), Francis 2-3 (RBI), Davidson 2-3 (2 RBI). Record: Hickman 10-5.
