As January grinds toward an end, so does another pillar of Kentucky’s 2020-21 hunting year, the traditional duck season.
The hunting season for ducks, mergansers and coots (as well as that for snipe and, where pertinent, sandhill cranes) closes at the end of shooting hours Sunday. Duck hunting this year ran Nov. 26-29 and reopened Dec. 7 to continue through Jan. 31, another generous 60-day season.
The duck season is a major event on the Kentucky sporting calendar, although it does not command the mass hunter participation as does the firearms deer season. Still, many waterfowlers engage in the duck pursuit, especially here in the Mississippi Flyway corridor of far western Kentucky.
Too, among those who duck hunt, there are a good many who hunt fervently through the long season. The opening day syndrome — heavy turnout initially, then rapidly fading interest — does not seem to affect duck hunters as much as those who merely flirt with other hunting seasons.
There is such a thing as “waterfowl widows” who will not grow closely associated with their mates again until the close of the duck season.
Prospects for the duck season were good this time around with lots of ducks, particularly common fodder of mallards, seen in North American surveys. That has not always translated into scads of ducks in habitats of our regions because the many variables of the annual migration always allow for those birds to be somewhere else.
Early in this season, common complaints were that few migrants were here owing to a lack of wintry weather to the north and little incentive for ducks to move down the flyway. With a relatively mild winter to come, so continued the theme of comparatively few ducks visiting in our region.
At the same time, some area hunters were experiencing moderate to good results by a matter of location. Even when there are relatively few ducks in a region, when good percentages of them hang out in particular areas, some hunters tend to experience lively days in the blinds.
Sometimes it is luck and day-to-day conditions, but often it is location, location, location.
There are few hard statistics to illustrate a generally slow duck season for those hunters that happened to be in the least blessed locations. One set of them, however, came during the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources’ mid-winter aerial survey of prime habitats, mostly wildlife management areas.
The survey, flown earlier this month, produced an estimation of a lackluster 31,772 ducks on Ballard WMA and 10,420 ducks on the neighboring Boatwright WMA. To the unfamiliar, that sounds like utter swarms, but those familiar with the two management areas will recognize these as well substandard accumulations for January.
What’s worse, other far western Kentucky habitats were even more inconsistent in winter duck attraction. All the other hotspots in the Jackson Purchase region combined produced additional estimations of barely more than 10,000 ducks.
The big waters of Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley have been especially skimpy in the migrating duck build-up this season. Part of this may be the mild winter conditions that thus far have produced little to no ice-over of small waters. Frozen wetland waters traditionally contribute to big lakes duck numbers by nudging them out of the bottoms to the open waters of the impoundments. That is not the case this year.
After Sunday, waterfowlers still have 15 days of goose hunting seasons (through Feb. 15), but that is largely a moot point. There is no indication of any migrant interior Canada geese in the region, none. Canada honkers seen hereabouts are all thought to be non-migratory, local-nesting birds.
Ballard WMA, the former lynchpin of Kentucky habitats that hosted interior Canadas in the days when they flocked here during the migration, showed zero Canadas during the recent survey. The flyover produced an estimation of 3,500 snow geese and 8,800 white-fronted geese, but nary a Canada goose.
That’s a long way from 60,000 to 80,000 migrant Canadas that might have been lounging around the Ballard area a few years ago.
• The close of the regular duck season means that the following weekend, in this case, Feb. 6-7, brings the youth waterfowl season in Kentucky’s western waterfowl zone. That means kids younger than 16 who are under adult supervision can hunt ducks and geese in far western Kentucky habitats on those days.
The junior hunters can gun for waterfowl under regular duck and goose hunting regulations. Adult overseers who are properly licensed can also hunt for geese as that season continues, but cannot take ducks, mergansers or coots as can the kids.
The youth waterfowl weekend in the eastern waterfowl zone is a fall event.
A pending recommendation of the Kentucky Fish & Wildlife Commission would change the structure of youth waterfowl weekends into a pair of special waterfowl hunts split between youngsters for one day and veterans/active-duty military on the other.
The recommendation calls for, starting in fall of ’21, a special waterfowl weekend on the weekend previous to Thanksgiving and another on the second weekend of February. On both occasions statewide, youth hunters would get hunting options on the Saturdays and vets/military would receive Sunday hunting opportunities.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.