Eagles take flight after slow start
ELKTON — Andrew Allen scored 15 of his game-high 21 points for Christian Fellowship in the fourth quarter, where the Eagles pulled away for the 51-42 win over Todd County Central in boys high school basketball on Tuesday night.
CFS scored only two points in the first quarter, but roared back with 17 points in the second for a 19-12 halftime lead.
Andrew Dunning also played a strong game for the Eagles, finishing the contest with 12 points.
Preston Moore topped the Rebels with 14 points.
In the girls game between the schools, Todd County Central won 60-49.
CFS 2 17 8 24 — 51
Todd 8 4 14 16 — 42
CFS — Allen 21, Dunning 12, L. Grigg 7, Hovekamp 7, E. Grigg 4.
Field goals: 15. 3-pointers: 5 (Allen 3, L. Grigg, Hovekamp). Free throws: 16/20. Fouls: 10. Record: 10-5.
TODD — Moore 14, Andrews 10, Johnson 10, Brandon 5, Rager 3.
Field goals: 19. 3-pointers: 2 (Brandon, Rager). Free throws: 2/6. Fouls: 20. Record: 3-7.
• Elsewhere, Community Christian Academy split a varsity doubleheader at Fulton City.
The Lady Bulldogs won 55-29 with Mia Martin dominating the offense with 24 points, while Fulton City teammate Shammara Kinney had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
In the boys game, Ladarius Coble (14 points), Rajon Hollowell (13) and Kabrian Burton (12) came up big for Fulton but the Warriors prevailed, 93-54.
• In boys play, Gabe Mott led Crittenden County with 26 points in a 68-51 victory at Hopkins County Central.
Preston Turley and Tyler Boone also shined among the Rockets with 18 and 12 points, respectively. ... Madisonville-North Hopkins routed Livingston Central 81-48 in Smithland.
For the girls, Marleigh Reynolds and Adrionna Phillips both scored 14 points for Trigg County in a 64-28 romp over Livingston Central in Cadiz. Olivia Noffsinger and Kara Hyde each got 11 points for the Lady Wildcats. ... Crittenden County topped Paducah Tilghman 78-64 in Marion. ... Hickman County earned a 40-35 win in Clinton against Lake County, Tennessee.
