MAYFIELD — Graves County seniors John Ben Brown and Drew Thompson continued their dominance on the hardwood on Saturday afternoon as the Eagles handled Union County with ease, 74-50.
Brown picked up his fourth double-double of the season, scoring 15 points and pulling down 10 rebounds, while Thompson added 23 points on 7-for-16 shooting including a 4-for-7 mark from the 3-point arc.
Not to be outshined by his senior teammates, junior guard Aydan Flint also had a solid showing against the Braves, scoring 16 points on 6-for-9 shooting including a pair of treys.
With its win over Union County, Graves County extends its winning streak to four games.
During this streak, Brown is averaging 12.8 ppg and 9.3 rpg, and Thompson is averaging 18 ppg.
Following the Eagles’ win, Graves County head coach Josh Frick praised his team’s fundamental play.
“The ball’s moving side to side, our assists numbers are way up and our guys just have a lot of confidence right now,” Frick said. “I thought we showed a lot of toughness on both ends of the floor. Union has a really good basketball team, they’re big, strong and physical, but I feel like we matched that.”
The Eagles will be back in action Tuesday, as they host Carlisle County at 7:30 p.m. at the Eagles’ Nest.
Union County9 11 14 16 — 50
Graves County18 14 18 24 — 74
Union: Corbett 12, I. Manuel 9, Johnson 6, Kanipe 5, King 4, Mayes 4, Adams 3, Hughes 3, Henshaw 2, K. Manuel 2.
Field goals: 17/56. 3-pointers: 3/13 (Crobett 2, Adams). Free throws: 13-20. Fouls: 16. Record: 9-6.
Graves: Thompson 23, Flint 16, Brown 15, Grant 6, Oliver 5, Isaiah 3, Gibson 2, Jones 2, Pigg 2.
Field goals: 26/58. 3-pointers: 7/16 (Thompson 4, Flint 2, Isaiah). Free throws: 15/20. Fouls: 18. Record: 8-4.
