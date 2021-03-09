MAYFIELD — The Graves County Eagles closed out an impressive regular season with a 69-58 win over Christian Fellowship on Tuesday night at the Eagles’ Nest.
The game started in a slightly different manner, as Graves County senior guard Caleb Oliver scored the first basket of the game before being subbed out.
Oliver suffered a season-ending shoulder injury during the Eagles’ 80-76 overtime loss to Fulton County last week, but was able to score his final points as an Eagle in front of his home crowd tonight.
Despite the irregular season and limited senior night festivities, Graves County head coach Josh Frick said it was still nice to get the chance to honor his guys.
“It was a good night, CFS is a good team and they played really well tonight,” Frick said. “We’ve played five games with one practice in eight days and you add into that guys are sick and guys are hurt and weird lineups, we went through a tough stretch but we were still able to win four out of five. We’ve got a little momentum going into the postseason and we’re looking forward to competing for a district and regional title.”
With its ticket to the Third District championship game next Tuesday night already punched, Graves County used its last regular season match up as an opportunity to work out some kinks and share playing time amongst the team.
The Eagles finished the night with four players in double figures, as senior guard Markus Isaiah and senior forward John Ben Brown led the way with 13 points each.
Christian Fellowship received big games from guards Andrew Allen and Luke Grigg, as they led the Eagles in scoring with 22 and 20 points respectively.
Gifted with nearly a week off for preparation heading into the Third District championship game, Frick said he’s looking forward to getting the chance to run some much needed practices with his team.
“We’re looking forward to getting back in the gym and practicing,” Frick said. “We haven’t had many opportunities to do that. Postseason basketball comes down to halfcourt execution, both offensively and defensively, so those are some things that we’re going to have to work on here in the next four or five days.”
CFS 14 7 16 21 — 58
Graves 18 14 18 19 — 69
CFS: Allen 22, L. Grigg 20, Dunning 11, Hovekamp 3, E. Grigg 2.
Field goals: 23-50. 3-pointers: 8-18 (Dunning 3, L. Grigg 3 and Allen 2). Free throws: 4-6. Fouls: 13. Record: 19-8.
Graves: Brown 13, Isaiah 13, Grant 12, Thompson 11, Hayden 6, Pigg 5, Gibson 4, Briley V 3, Oliver 2.
Field goals: 29-67. 3-pointers: 5-23 (Hayden 2, Grant, Isaiah and Thompson). Free throws: 6-13. Fouls: 9. Record: 17-5.
