CFS 60, Todd 38
Briensburg — With two starters leaving during the first half, Christian Fellowship still built an eight-point halftime lead over Todd County Central. In the third, Luke Grigg stepped up for six point on mid-range shots and the Eagles pulled well ahead for the win.
Andrew Allen led the CFS effort with 27 points and 12 rebounds while Grigg also pulled off a double-double with 19 points and 11 boards. Isaac Hovekamp picked up his third foul in the first half while Andrew Dunning was out most of the first half after getting his nose bloodied getting called for a charge. Preston Moore led the Rebels with 15 points as teammate Logan Burgess hit two 3-pointers on his way to 13 points.
Todd Central 8 8 11 11 — 38
Fellowship 13 11 19 17 — 60
TODD — Moore 15, Burgess 13, Farmer 2, Ragen 3, Smith 5.
Field goals: 16. 3-pointers: 2 (Burgess 2). Free throws: 4/11. Fouls: 17. Record: 0-1.
CFS — Allen 27, Hovekamp 6, Grigg 19, Dunning 8, Space.
Field goals: 23/50. 3-pointers: 4/16 (Allen 3, Dunning). Free throws: 10/19. Rebounds: 35. Fouls: 13. Record: 1-0.
Todd 51, CFS 38
Briensburg — Christian Fellowship could start a half of basketball but could not finish it as Todd County Central won this opening night contest.
The Lady Eagles were up by after the first quarter, but too many turnovers and a trio of 3-pointers from the Lady Rebels helped the visitors go on an 18-7 run through the frame. CFS came back in the third to cut the deficit to three entering the fourth, where Todd’s switch from man to zone defense pushed the lead back up.
Gracie Howard led all scorers with 17 points while Lady Eagle teammate Lillian Burnett finished with 15. Lucy Chester and Alexis Taylor shared high scoring honors for the Lady Rebels with 14 points each as Jamaia Coleman sank two long distance baskets on her way to 11 points.
Todd Central 9 18 8 16 — 51
Fellowship 12 7 13 6 — 38
TODD — Collins 4, Chester 14, Williams 6, Coleman 11, Leavell 2, Taylor 14
Field goals: 20. 3-pointers: 4 (Coleman 2, Chester, Williams). Free throws: 7/17. Rebounds: 33. Fouls: 16. Record: 1-0.
CFS — G. Howard 17, Burnett 15, Jackson 2, Warren 4, R. Howard.
Field goals: 13/43. 3-pointers: 2/11 (G. Howard 2). Free throws: 10/18. Rebounds: 26. Fouls: 15. Record: 0-1.
Livingston 53, St. Mary 33
SMITHLAND — Lauren Wring got her senior year off to a sizzling start with 24 points and nine rebounds for Livingston Central in a decisive win over St. Mary.
Victoria Joiner, a freshman, had nine points for the Lady Cardinals, who won despite hitting just 31% from the field and none from behind the arc plus just 37% from the foul line. Full stats were not available at press time.
In other boys action, Webster County downed Caldwell County 66-50 in Dixon while Marshall County edged Trigg County 62-61 in Cadiz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.