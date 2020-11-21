MAYFIELD — After shaking off a slow start, the Graves County Eagles pummeled the Grayson County Cougars, 42-19, on Friday night to advance to the second round of the Class 5A playoffs.
Junior running back Clint McKee and senior quarterback John Ben Brown led the way for the Eagle offense.
McKee rushed for 143 yards on 18 carries with three touchdowns, and Brown threw for 255 yards on 13-for-16 passing with three touchdowns.
Junior wide receiver Mason Grant also shined for the Eagles (7-2), hauling in seven catches for 170 yards with a touchdown.
Graves County head coach Nick Kemp said while the sluggish start was less than ideal, he was happy to see his guys respond in the second half.
“I was really disappointed with how we came out,” Kemp said. “We talked about it for a couple of weeks about how this team wouldn’t be as easy as the first time we played them. We hadn’t played in a couple weeks and they had some miscues too so I was proud of how our guys responded after we got on them a little bit.”
Graves got out to a sluggish start against the Cougars (5-3), falling behind 13-7 in the second quarter as Grayson County running back Cadan Woodcock ran wild in the first half.
The Eagles managed to get their gears in motion toward the end of the first half, as a pair of late touchdowns in the second quarter helped them secure a 21-13 halftime lead.
Out of the break, the Eagle defense dominated, while the offense continued to fire on all cylinders.
Graves County held the Cougars scoreless in the second half while pouring on a few insurance points in route to the win.
Grayson County 7 6 0 6 — 19
Graves County 7 14 21 0 — 42
SCORING
Grayson — Kaylor Decker 22 run (Aaron Lindsey kick), 8:36 1Q
Graves — Clint McKee 1 run (Conner Thomas kick), 0:42, 1st
Grayson — Cadan Woodcock 4 run (PAT failed), 7:04, 2nd
Graves — Mason Grant 54 pass from Brown (Conner Thomas kick), 6:48, 2nd
Graves — Clint McKee 4 run (Conner Thomas kick), 2:26, 2nd
Graves — Race Richards 4 pass from Brown (Conner Thomas kick), 8:04, 3rd
Graves — Clint McKee 39 run (Conner Thomas kick), 4:46, 3rd
Graves — Race Richards 14 pass from Brown (Conner Thomas kick), 1:22, 3rd
Grayson — Cadan Woodcock 4 run (2-point conversion failed), 1:38, 4th
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Grayson County, Woodcock 25-102, Decker 12-64, Miller 2-36. Graves County, McKee 18-143, Felts 4-27.
PASSING—Grayson County, Decker 7-12-1-77. Graves County, Brown 13-16-0-255, Defreitas 1-1-0-8.
RECEIVING—Grayson County, Bratcher 5-49, Martin 1-17, Woodcock 1-11. Graves County, Grant 7-170, Richards 4-39, McKee 1-33, Madding 2-21.
