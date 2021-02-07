Another big game from Noah Dumas plus near perfection from the foul line helped McCracken County win at Henderson County, 63-53, in Saturday high school basketball action.
Dumas led the Mustang charge with 23 points, while Brant Brower, Ian Hart and Ian McCune each added 12 points with Hart sinking a pair of 3-pointers. McCracken did a significant amount of damage at the foul line, hitting 19 of its 20 free throw attempts.
Xavier Bugg was the top-ranked Colonel with 15 points.
McCracken County 14 16 14 19 — 63
Henderson County 10 12 18 13 — 53
MCCRACKEN — Dumas 23, J. McCune 4, Hart 12, Brower 12, I. McCune 12.
Field goals: 20. 3-pointers: 4 (Hart 2, Brower, Dumas). Free throws: 19/20. Fouls: 12. Record: 11-3.
HENDERSON — Wilkes 12, Curry 14, Thomas 7, Bugg 15, Burr 2, Lyons 3.
Field goals: 18. 3-pointers: 6 (Wilkes 3, Bugg, Curry, Lyons). Free throws: 11/13. Fouls: 16. Record: 5-7.
• CFS 65, Madison Christian 55 — At Danville, Christian Fellowship wrapped up its run in the DCA Warriors Classic with a victory over Madison (Indiana) Christian Academy. Andrew Dunning led the Eagle attack with 23 points, followed by Luke Grigg (13), Andrew Allen (12) an Isaac Hovekamp (11). Chase Hoskins topped the Defenders with 20 points.
Allen, Dunning and Grigg were named to the All-Tournament from CFS along with Elijah Grigg.
Madison Christian 13 9 15 18 — 55
Christian Fellowship 14 15 17 19 — 65
MADISON — Hoskins 20, Carter 19, Miller 14, Renfro 2, Gamble.
Field goals: 18. 3-pointers: 4 (Miller 4). Free throws: 15/18. Fouls: 21.
CFS — Dunning 23, L. Grigg 13, Allen 12, Hovekamp 11, E. Grigg 4, Space 2.
Field goals: 23. 3-pointers: 3 (Allen, Dunning, L. Grigg). Free throws: 16/24. Fouls: 16. Record: 11-5.
• In other boys action Saturday, Muhlenberg County topped Caldwell County 66-35, while Greenwood beat Murray, 72-63.
GIRLS
• Marshall 56, Bardstown 50 — At Louisville, consistency was key for Marshall County, especially in the second quarter against Bardstown at the Statewide Mortgage Valentine Shootout.
The Lady Marshals averaged 14 points per quarter and limited the Lady Tigers to six points in the second frame. Halle Langhi topped Marshall with 17 points, followed by Jada Drver with 13 and Sophie Galloway with 11. Jaileyah Cotton led all scorers with 18 points for Bardstown.
Marshall County 13 14 14 15 — 56
Bardstown 14 6 14 16 — 50
MARSHALL — Langhi 17, Driver 13, Galloway 11, Conner 7, Pea 6, Jezik 2.
Field goals: 17. 3-pointers: 2 (Driver 2). Free throws: 20/34. Fouls: 19. Record: 11-1.
BARDSTOWN — Cotton 18, Grabbert 10, Yocum 10, Walls 8, Cooper 2, Riley 2.
Field goals: 18. 3-pointers: 0. Free throws: 14/25. Fouls: 22. Record: 10-2.
• Calloway 45, Trigg 39 — At Murray, strong runs by Calloway County in the first and third quarter were enough to hold a Trigg County rally in the fourth. Skylar Waller produced just over half the Lady Laker offense with 23 points. Olivia Noffsinger led the Lady Wildcats by hitting all four of the team’s 3-pointers for her 12 points.
Trigg County 9 8 6 16 — 39
Calloway County 14 8 15 8 — 45
TRIGG — Noffsinger 12, Reynolds 10, Phillips 7, Barbee 6, I. Grubbs 4.
Field goals: 13. 3-pointers: 4 (Noffsinger 4). Free throws: 9/15. Fouls: 14. Record: 10-4.
CALLOWAY — Waller 23, Futrell 8, Lowe 6, McReynolds 4, Schumacher 3, Crouch 1.
Field goals: 15. 3-pointers: 6 (Futrell 2, Lowe 2, Schumacher, Waller). Free throws: 9/11. Fouls: 18. Record: 7-7.
• Carlisle 60, CCA 24 — At Bardwell, Kiera Whitaker outscored Community Christian Academy as her 28 points powered a Carlisle County triumph. Alexis Hall added 10 points to the Lady Comet tally. Elizabeth Shaw led the Lady Warriors with nine points.
Community Christian 1 5 16 2 — 24
Carlisle County 16 15 14 15 — 60
CCA — Shaw 9, Clinard 4, Cross 4, Holland 4, Fraser 2, Rogers 1.
Field goals: 9/47. 3-pointers: 4/22 (Shaw 3, Clinard). Free throws: 2/5. Rebounds: 25. Fouls: 15. Record: 1-X.
CARLISLE — Whitaker 28, Hall 10, Jones 7, Tyler 5, McGee 3, Wright 2, Gibson 2, Curlin 2, Gilbert 1.
Field goals: 23/58. 3-pointers: 1/6 (McGee). Free throws: 13/19. Rebounds: 39. Fouls: 10. Record: 7-4.
• Livingston 57, Fulton City 32 — At Smithland, Lauren Wring kept Livingston Central going with 17 points in a romp over Fulton City. Victoria Joiner was close behind for the Lady Cardinals with 16 points, and Maggie Downey ended up with 13 points. Shammara Kinney led the Lady Bulldogs with eight points.
Fulton City 8 7 8 9 — 32
Livingston Central 16 14 14 13 — 57
FULTON CITY — Johnson 3, Kinney 8, Taylor 7, McCloyn 5, McManus 2, Martin 7.
Field goals: 11/38. 3-pointers: 2/12 (Johnson, McCloyn). Free throws: 8/22. Rebounds: 23. Record: 1-8.
LIVINGSTON — Wring 17, Downey 13, Joiner 16, Croft 2, Ramage 4, Leahy 5.
Field goals: 21/49. 3-pointers: 1/6 (Downey). Free throws: 14/21. Fouls: 20. Record: 4-6.
• In other girls games, Lyon County won both of its games at its Akridge Ace Hardware Shootout, 66-29 over Dawson Springs and 72-32 over Butler County. ... Christian Fellowship saw Gracie Howard, Lillian Burnett, Jayden Jackson and Alyssa Warren make the All-Tournament Team at the DCA Warriors Classic in Danville, but the Lady Eagles lost 72-56 to Frankfort on Saturday.
