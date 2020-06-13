BOWLING GREEN — Paducah golfer Abe Dumas tied for ninth among boys 15 to 18 competing in a Bluegrass Golf Tour Junior Series event on the par-71 course at Indian Hills Country Club on Thursday.
Dumas fired an 82, while Gage Gregory of Monticello won that group with a 75.
Clare Knoth of Princeton shot an 88 to finish eighth in the girls 15-18 category, won by Faith Martin of Rockfield with a 75.
On Wednesday, the Bluegrass Golf Tour Junior Series had an event at the Paxton Park Golf Course, which also co-hosted a Combo Regional with the Calvert City Country Club.
Those results are:
At Paxton Park Golf Course, par-71
Boys 15-18: Garrett Rikel, Paducah, 74; Grant Puckett Clay, 75; Trey Wall, Benton, 76; Tyler Abernathy, Clinton, 77; Palmer Sims, Paducah, 78; James Folz, Herndon, 78; Sammy Greenwell, Marion, 82; Camdyn McLeod, Benton, 82; Abe Dumes, Paducah, 83; Elijah Forbes, Russellville, 84; Hayden Powell, Benton, 84; Cy Worley, Dexter, Mo., 84; Hunter Reynolds, Cadiz, 84; Tyler Dew, Paducah, 85; Davis Vessels, Paducah, 85; Camryn Beatty, Paducah, 86; Nolan Nofsinger, Central City, 86; Ty Butts, Cadiz, 88; Griffin Payne, Owensboro, 88; JT Payne, Owensboro, 89; Hayden Engler, Eddyville, 90; Christian Cambron, Morganfield, 93; Preston Futrell, Benton, 93; Gunner Hoover, Benton, 104; Garrett Dowell, Paducah, 105.
Boys 12-14: Luke Wilson, Paducah, 74; River Stilley Benton, Ill., 77; Ryan Stokes, Calvert City, 81; Austin Crick, Princeton, 87; Aidan Hahn, Paducah, 88; Haydon Reynolds, Cadiz, 88; Maddux O’Guinn, Fancy Farm, 89; Joey Falco. Hopkinsville, 99.
Girls 15-18: Macey Brown, Owensboro, 74; Madison Glisson, Boaz, 76; Ellie West, Mayfield, 80; Cathryn Brown, Eddyville, 80; Jessica Stephens, Paducah, 82; Hannah Sumner, Hopkinsville, 84; Autumn Dowdy, La Center, 86; Ellie Roof, Paducah, 86; Madison McClusky, Harrisburg, Ill., 89; Baylee Kelley Marion, Ill., 89; Claire Knoth, Princeton, 92; Sarah Capel, Marion, Ill., 92
Girls 14 & Under: Skylar Waller, Murray, 84; Sophie Hollowell, Paducah, 86; Katie Roberts, Calvert City, 88; Macy Saylor, Hickory, 89; Conlee Lindsey, Hopkinsville, 93; Abby-Grace Forbes, Russellville, 95; Emerson Vaughn, Murray, 102; Javen Campbell, Almo, 105; Rachel Hagan, Paducah, 107.
Boys 11-12 (9-Hole): Landon Hunt, Hopkinsville, 39; Paxton Carter, Grand Rivers, 42; Ty Mueller, Paducah, 52.
Boys 10 & Under (9-Hole): Jacob McDaniels, Princeton, 43; Gage Norman, Benton, 45; Peyton Courtney, Paducah, 47; Brently Gregory, Paducah, 49; Brody Ray, Calvert City, 65 +30.
Girls 12 & Under (9-Hole): Charlee Murphy, Benton, 60; Amelie Johnson, Murray, 67.
At Calvert City Country Club (par-71) and Paxton Park Golf Course (par-72)
Boys 15-18: Trey Wall, Benton, 149; Grant Puckett, Clay, 155; Tyler Abernathy, Clinton, 155; James Folz, Herndon, 156; Hunter Reynolds, Cadiz, 157; Garrett Rikel, Paducah, 159; Camdyn McLeod, Benton, 159; Sammy Greenwell, Marion, 162; Palmer Sims, Paducah, 163; Hayden Powell, Benton, 164; Elijah Forbes, Russellville, 166; Cy Worley, Dexter, Mo., 166; Nolan Nofsinger, Central City, 173; Preston Futrell, Benton, 175; Hayden Engler, Eddyville, 179; Gunner Hoover, Benton, 186; Garrett Dowell, Paducah, 196.
Boys 12-14: Luke Wilson, Paducah, 156; Ryan Stokes, Calvert City, 165; Haydon Reynolds, Cadiz, 171; Aidan Hahn, Paducah, 176; Austin Crick, Princeton, 177; Maddux O’Guinn, Fancy Farm, 183.
Girls 15-18: Cathryn Brown, Eddyville, 160; Ellie West, Mayfield, 163; Ellie Roof, Paducah, 164; Jessica Stephens, Paducah, 165; Hannah Sumner, Hopkinsville, 168; Autumn Dowdy, La Center, 171; Baylee Kelley, Marion, Ill., 174; Sarah Capel, Marion, Ill., 174; Claire Knoth, Princeton, 185.
Girls 14 & Under: Skylar Waller, Murray, 168; Katie Roberts, Calvert City, 177.
Boys 11-12 (9-Hole): Landon Hunt, Hopkinsville, 79; Paxton Carter, Grand Rivers, 81; Ty Mueller, Paducah, 100.
Boys 10 & Under (9-Hole): Jacob McDaniels, Princeton, 88; Gage Norman, Benton, 94; Brently Gregory, Paducah, 96.
Girls 12 & Under (9-Hole): Charlee Murphy, Benton, 125.
