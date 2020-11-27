Highlighted by the overlap of new duck and goose hunting and the firearms deer season that is winding down, this is pretty much the ultimate multiple-choice period for Kentucky hunters.
Kentucky’s traditional duck hunting season, at least the early segment of it, is on right now. Hunting for ducks and the potential add-ons of mergansers and coots started 30 minutes before sunrise on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day. It runs through Sunday, providing a four-day sampler for those who dabble in ducks (including, yes, dabbling ducks).
Hunting for Canada, white-fronted and snow geese and brant opened at the same time across Kentucky.
The duck hunting season — 60 days in all — is closed Monday but opens again for the long haul, Dec. 7-Jan. 31. The goose hunting is ongoing, running unbroken Nov. 26-Feb. 15.
Meanwhile, the weekend dead ahead of us is the final two days of the Nov. 14-29 modern firearms deer hunting season in Kentucky. These closing sessions do not draw as much attention as the first couple, of course, but they still can stir a good bit of participation inasmuch as the gun deer season generates the most activity of the state’s entire hunting year.
One wonders if anybody does — or legally could — participate in a combination firearms deer and waterfowl hunt. It would require two different kinds of shooting irons, or at least two kinds of ammunition at hand in the blind or stand. Any pop at waterfowl would require a shotgun fed non-toxic shot, whereas a shot at deer would need to be taken with a firearm loaded with single-projectile ammunition.
Would it be technically legal to even have a rifle in a blind when one is waterfowling? I would want to check with a conservation officer before trying that.
Gun deer hunters are required to wear fluorescent orange clothing for safety, while waterfowlers during the firearms deer season are exempted from that rule in part because the bright color would largely scuttle their chances with ducks and geese.
But how would that work in a theoretic combination duck/deer hunt? I suppose one could dress in waterfowl camo for the duck hunting. Then, if a deer was sighted, the hunter could put down his shotgun, quickly don his orange cap and vest, then pick up his rifle.
All considered, it probably would be much simpler to make a choice and go for one or the other: waterfowl or deer. As the Biblical verse and a song says, to everything there is a season.
Yet, there are far more options out there now. Following the opening weekend of gun deer hunting, west Kentucky’s rabbit and quail hunting season opened, squirrel hunting (suspended for two days) resumed, and hunting and trapping for most furbearers began.
The opening day of bobcat hunting season comes Saturday, giving late firearms deer hunters out there a couple of days when they might have opportunity for a bonus prize.
Rabbit and quail seasons continue through Feb. 10 in western Kentucky. Furbearer season, including bobcat hunting, and squirrel hunting run through Feb. 28.
Another migratory favorite extends beyond waterfowl. Kentucky’s middle segment of the mourning dove season and the snipe hunting season, too, opened Thanksgiving Day. Dove hunting runs through Dec. 6, then a third segment is Dec. 19-Jan. 10. Hunting for snipe — the real migratory bird and not the imaginary prank subject — continues through Jan. 30.
All the deer hunting is not by firearms necessarily. Archery and crossbow deer hunting runs through the gun hunting period and long beyond, to Jan. 18. Archery hunters can also take wild turkeys of either sex until then, while crossbow hunters can target turkeys through Dec. 31.
• Kentucky’s deer harvest by modern firearms appears to have slipped from what proved to be a record pace last year. A passing system of rainy and windy weather over the past weekend seems to have deterred hunters — or compromised their results — to put them behind the harvests of the past couple of years.
Following last weekend, Kentucky’s second weekend of the ongoing modern gun hunt, the total deer harvest by all methods was about 101,000. At the same point last year, Kentucky hunters had taken about 110,000 deer. Dating back to 2018, hunters had reported taking about 105,000 deer through the second weekend of the firearms season.
Last year’s total Kentucky harvest of 148,395 was the second highest on record. The all-time high was during the 2015-16 hunting year, 155,730 deer by all methods.
• Kentucky’s small game hunters can help biologists best manage their favorite species by participating in a “hunter cooperator survey” to share their observations on hunts and harvests — and earn a new lid in the process.
Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources biologists ask interested hunters to fill out and return hunt logs with information about their outings all through the season. The information sheets are available for hunters of squirrels, rabbits and quail.
The sort of information sought includes the date and county of each hunt, hours hunted, number of hunters and dogs in the party, and the number of species hunted that were encountered, taken or wounded but not recovered.
The information, when added to that from numerous participants, gives managers a much better picture of how small game populations are faring across the state. There are many more hunters than managers, so the experiences of sportsmen can be vital in keeping managers enlightened.
In return for the information that hunters can supply, the KDFWR will reward each cooperator with a new hunting cap.
To receive a survey form and instructions on how to provide the data and where to return it, phone KDFWR headquarters at 1-800-858-1549.
