Marshall 54, Webster 36 — At Dixon, Jada Driver drained three 3-pointers in the first quarter to prople Marshall County to victory at Webster County. Driver led the Lady Marshals with 16 points while Cayson Conner and Halle Langhi both finished with 12 points. Mary Kate Rakestraw and Raigan Price shared high-scoring honors for the Lady Trojans with 10 points apiece.
——
Marshall County 15 17 13 9 — 54
Webster County 9 7 10 10 — 36
MARSHALL — Driver 15, Conner 12, Langhi 12, Jezik 6, Galloway 5, Pea 3.
Field goals: 19. 3-pointers: 6 (Driver 4, Conner, Pea). Free throws: 10/16. Fouls: 8. Record: 2-1.
WEBSTER — Rakestraw 10, Price 10, Kr. Cates 6, Shoulder 2, McDyer 2, Kt. Cates 6.
Field goals: 14. 3-pointers: 4 (Kr. Cates 2, Kt. Cates 2). Free throws: 4/6. Fouls: 10. Record: 1-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.