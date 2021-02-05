Finally, it looks as if western Kentucky is going to get some winter, at least in terms of temperatures, and I hope we can cope with the cold better than Bernie Sanders does.
This weekend we can expect low temperatures barely into double digits, and in middle America, that qualifies as cold. If you have outdoors activities planned, you might want to dress appropriately, insulating accordingly.
Among other happenings, Kentucky’s youth waterfowl weekend in the Western Waterfowl Zone is Saturday and Sunday. For this, junior hunters will be out there in the bottomlands, accompanied by adult chaperones/guides, and everybody will need to be dressed for winter’s chill.
The public has had great fun with the meme of Bernie Sanders in attendance at the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden. In an image that has been Photoshopped into every imaginable scenario, we all have seen the Democratic runner-up for the presidential nomination in his heavy coat, appropriate pandemic-style mask and big, poofy, hand-knitted mittens.
I believe it was the unusual look of the mittens that made the Bernie image take off as a meme phenomenon. But in terms of preparation for the cold, it was something else that made him look a little ridiculous. There he was with a coat that might have served Nanook of the North and oversized mittens. Yet, his uncovered bald head shone like a beacon.
Dressing for the cold is all about restricting the departure of one’s own body heat into the surrounding atmosphere. Of course, clothing itself is not warm, but rather it serves insulation that keeps our generated heat from abandoning us as quickly as it might.
In Bernie’s case at the inauguration, he might have served himself better with an insulating hat or cap instead of the big mittens. But if he’s really sensitive to the cold, both a hat and gloves/mittens are the trick. And he could not have been made fun of any worse if he had worn a hat.
Not only is the head and neck a good chunk of bodily real estate, but they are also prone to rapid heat loss. Lots of blood vessels are near the surface of the noggin and neck and subject to accelerated heat loss if they are not insulated.
An old pearl of wisdom is that if your hands or feet are cold, one should put on a hat. It is good advice. If the body is chilled, plug up the heat loss wherever it is happening.
Insulating the neck is every bit as critical as covering the head against the cold. Lots of people figure a collar on an upper body garment covers this base, but not necessarily. So much blood is pumping near the surface in one’s neck that a small amount of uncovered hide can sacrifice a great deal of body heat.
High-rise collars, turtlenecks on layering tops and scarves that can be wrapped around the vulnerable neck are all excellent ways to preserve heat in extreme cold. Another item that serves multiple remedies in one package is the hood, or head mask or balaclava, whatever you call it. This should be a head pullover with a rather snug open area for the face and it extends lower and closes around the neck, leaving virtually no gap where it meets the clothing below.
Some folks find this too confining for comfort, but in really cold conditions, a touch of claustrophobia is much better than frostbite.
Along with head and neck covering, sensible winter dressing for frigid conditions is based on layering from the skin outward, starting with synthetic long underwear.
Again, we must stress that several synthetic fabrics are excellent, comfortable insulators that won’t soak up and hold moisture.
Wherever one wears cotton, something as simple and unavoidable as perspiration can create misery and even the real danger of hypothermia by holding moisture and killing the insulation effect of the clothing.
If you wear all this good stuff and you find yourself overheating because you dressed too efficiently, you can always release some unnecessary body heat by pulling off your hat and loosening your collar around your goozle until you moderate.
Maybe that is what Bernie was doing.
• Indeed, Saturday and Sunday make up the Youth Waterfowl Hunting Weekend in Kentucky’s Western Waterfowl Zone, an opportunity for kid younger than age 16 to hunt ducks, geese, mergansers and coots under standard regulations for these migratory species.
Each of the junior waterfowlers must be accompanied by an adult who must remain in close proximity with his junior charge, near enough to take control of the youth’s shotgun if a safety issue should
arise.
Adults can participate in the hunting only through the ongoing Kentucky season for Canada, white-fronted and snow geese. Duck hunting through the special weekend is strictly for the kid hunters.
Regulations, including those for bag limits, are the same for the weekend youth hunters as they are for all during the regular seasons.
• This is the month to apply for quota turkey hunts in the Land Between the Lakes in the spring. Applications for youth and adult gobbler hunts in both Kentucky and Tennessee sectors of the federal area can be made online at www.lblquotahunt.usedirect.com through Feb. 28.
Last year, LBL turkey hunting was offered not as quota sessions but instead as open
hunts.
The open hunts alternative was offered as an experiment in response to hunter input. Hunter feedback also prompted LBL managers to shift back to the popular quota hunts this coming season.
Quota hunts in both state sectors will be youth hunts April 3-4 and regular, all-age hunts April 10-11 and April 14-15.
Quota hunts are open to only hunters who applied and were drawn in a computer lottery to receive quota permits. However, the LBL will offer an open, non-quota spring gobbler season April 17-30.
The application fee for LBL quota hunts is $10. All turkey hunters in the LBL, quota or non-quota, must have appropriate state hunting license as well as an LBL Hunter Use Permit.
More information of LBL turkey hunting and quota hunt applications is available at
www.landbetween
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
