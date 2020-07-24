SHEPHERDSVILLE — Teri Doss of Paducah tied for seventh at the Kentucky Women's Open, which wrapped up Wednesday on the par-72 Heritage Hill Golf Course.
Doss went par for the course over both rounds with a final of 144.
Nishtha Madan of Grand Rapids won the tournament with a 143, Millie Lawson of Metropolis, Illinois, tied for 24th with 150, while Charli Doss, also of Paducah, was 34th with a 156.
