Frozen precipitation grows more likely now, but this is a season when there is love in the air even when snowflakes are not.
Nature’s plan involves different strokes for different species. Depending upon a variety of survival needs, species breed and produce their young at different times.
Most young creatures are introduced into the world late enough that lingering wintry weather does not doom them. But they also are born, hatched or spawned early enough in a new season so that they get enough growth to be strong and cold hardy by the next winter.
Within that scheme, reproductive schedules waver based on gestation times and needs of the species.
Presently there should be a thing commonly called the second rut perking with deer. Whitetails are famous for their crazy, busy reproductive cycle in mid-November that people call the rut. It is more accurate to call it the peak of the rut because the reproductive cycle for deer has potential to stretch all the way from September through winter.
Most adult does are bred in middle November, but nature has a safety net for reproduction when things go astray. An adult doe that is not impregnated when she ripens for conception in the first, prime round of the rut gets a second chance.
When a doe comes into estrus, the hormonal condition to be impregnated, but she is somehow missed, she comes back into estrus about 28 days later. It usually doesn’t happen, but if no buck finds her during the critical period or if a suitor somehow fails to make the magic happen during the 24 hours in which she is ready, a second estrus period gives the guys another shot to get it done.
Another factor adds to a secondary rut period. Most does first come into estrus at the age of about 17 months, most initially breeding in November of their second year. Yet, in populations where deer are thriving with good nutrition, some of the most vigorous of first-year doe fawns develop quickly enough that they breed in their first year.
These jump-start fawns usually won’t be ready to join their elders in the November rut peak, but they well may be ripening by the time of the secondary rut.
Between second-chancers and early-bird fawns, there is some chance to encounter bucks seeking, chasing or courting does well after the primary rut whing-ding is over. December breeding activity among deer never rivals the happenings of November, but it is not all over just yet.
Another rut just hitting its stride now is that of gray squirrels. These arboreal rodents breed twice yearly, once in the spring, once in December and January. The spring period is mostly overlooked because of heavy foliage, but more people in the leafless winter woods observe the craziness of cold-season squirrel breeding.
The squirrel rut happens a little like that of deer. Females give out a male-beckoning scent when they begin to approach the time for breeding. Hopeful males pick up this scent and are attracted to the lady in waiting.
An attracted male shows up and begins to follow the female, closely trailing her until she is ready for the right moment. But that might mean two or three interested males, or it might be a dozen.
When there are multiple suitors, they may form a squirrel chase, the female leading the pack, usually closely followed — practically nose to tail — by the most dominant of male “dates.” Others take a place in line loosely built on status, working down to the youngest of males in the back of the line.
The momma-to-be squirrel leads a crazy trail of pursuers scuttling up, down and around trees until she is ready to do the deal. Then, it is usually the front-runner that is chosen. They break away and the dominant male discourages the competition and protects the female from them, and they typically breed later after the other suitors have been fended off.
One mating match-up most of us don’t see is that of bald eagles that nest in our neck of the woods. Eagles are collected here, migrants from the north joining local nesting birds in top wintering areas like the shorelines of Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley.
Northern migrant eagles may not be ready for romance, but homebody birds, eagles that nest in area hotspots, typically will be paired up with regular partners and courting toward making baby eaglets in western Kentucky nests soon.
Another feathered species initiating winter romance is great horned owls. These predatory players have permanent mates, and nowadays are talkative hooting times for them to be communicating back and forth in preparation for making owlets.
Great horned owl partners do not roost together, but they often call out in December, “messaging” each other with ominous, low hoots, getting together early each evening.
Back to furred critters, coyotes are beginning their drift into mating season, howling more often than usual. Dominant males travel more these days, earning their song dog title by advertising for mates and claiming territory from potential rivals.
Some of these frigid nights or dreary gray days don’t seem like romantic times out there in the sticks. But wildlife dances to the tune of different hormones, doing what they must to keep their numbers up for future generations.
