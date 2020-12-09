2019 — Kyler Henson and Madison Felts combined for 26 points as Mayfield moved a step closer to defending its City of Metropolis tournament title with a 57-42 win over Paducah Tilghman. Jaaliyah Biggers led the Lady Tornado with 17 points. ... Community Christian Academy split a varsity doubleheader at St. Mary. Jack Bell and Colin Doss each scored 11 points for the Vikings in a 57-32 win, while Alaya Murphy led the Lady Warriors with 22 points in a 51-37 victory.
2015 — Marshall County's D.J. Pigg and Paducah Tilghman's Miriah Donelson were named boys and girls basketball Players of the Week by the Paducah Sun. ... Graves County's Dana Adkins will continue her softball career at Campbellsville University.
2010 — Calloway County's Averee Fields led with 27 points while Massac County committed 32 turnovers and the Lady Lakers won the city of Metropolis basketball tournament, 60-40. ... Livingston Central swept a varsity doubleheader with Community Christian. Landon Meadows scored 13 for the Warriors in a 60-51, while Bonnie Durrett had 22 points for the Lady Warriors in a 79-57 loss.
2005 — Graves County swept a varsity doubleheader at Paducah Tilghman. Tim Travis scored 15 points to lead the Tornado back from a 20-point halftime deficit, but the Eagles still prevailed, 55-49. Brittany Young scored 28 points for the Lady Eagles in a 55-50 overtime win; snapping the Lady Tornado's 21-game First Region winning streak. ... Andrew Baer and Max McConnell combined for 33 points as the Heath boys improved to 6-0 with a 59-42 win at Hickman County. ... Clay Duncan scored 14 points and David Burzynski beat the halftime buzzer with a 3-pointer as Reidland snapped a 15-game losing streak against Lone Oak, 65-48.
2000 — Orlandus Hill dominated with 25 points for Paducah Tilghman in a 73-58 win over New Madrid (Mo.) Central at the Integra Bank Classic in Mayfield. ... Ian Moore got 20 points for Reidland in a 68-46 win over Dawson Springs at the Madisonville Messenger Tipoff Classic. ... Lone Oak swimmer Lance Bowman won the 100 butterfly and finished second in the 50 free at the Hilltopper Invitational in Bowling Green.
1995 — Joe Langston had 19 points for St. Mary in its 77-65 win over Livingston Central. ... Lone Oak High graduate Kenny Perry teamed with John Huston to reach the finals of the Diners' Club matches in La Quinta, California.
1980 — Troy York topped Paducah Tilghman with 22 points in a 65-57 win at Ballard Memorial. ... Billy Rodgers led Heath with 23 points in a 75-50 romp over Fulton County. ... Shane Boudreaux got 22 points for St. Mary in a 77-72 win at Lyon County. ... Mayfield running back Marcus Moss is signing letters-of-intent with both Kentucky and Florida State.
1970 — At the Lowes Christmas Tournament, Wayne Whisman fired in 29 points for Lyon County in a 77-65 win over Fulton City. Carlisle County, the event's defending champion, got 22 points from center Leonard Larkin in a 100-44 rout of Farmington.
