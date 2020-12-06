2019 — Zion Harmon scored 37 points for Marshall County, but the Marshals fell to Madisonville-North Hopkins, 67-57, at Marshall County Hoopfest. ... Reese Anderson and Blake Elder combined for 28 points as Carlisle County came back from a three-point deficit after three quarter for a 52-49 win over Paducah Tilghman, who got 11 points from Michael Laster. The Lady Tornado fared better at Carlisle with Eleese Anderson scoring 18 points in a 74-64 victory. ... Brad Hatton was named head track and field coach at St. Mary.
2015 — Kevin Caldwell caught a touchdown pass from Landon Arnett, and Keelan Murphy recovered a fumble in the end zone for another score as Mayfield won its fourth consecutive state football championship with a 17-7 win over Newport Central Catholic in Bowling Green. ... Tyce Daniel got 22 points and 10 rebounds for McCracken County in a 77-66 win over Massac County at Marshall County Hoopfest.
2010 — Heath's Lauren Baer led all scorers with 19 points, but Mayfield turned on the press late to erase a 12-point deficit in the third period for a 55-52 win. ... Marte Foster scored 20 points for Murray in a 66-54 win over Community Christian, which got 12 points from Jamie Greenwell.
2005 — Eric Hutcherson led Paducah Tilghman with 15 points in a 57-53 win over Calloway County at Otis Dinning Gymnasium, erasing a 10-point deficit in the process. ... Max McConnell earned a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds for Heath in a 58-41 win over Mayfield. ... Chase Denson dominated for Lone Oak with 29 points in a 73-67 win over St. Mary.
2000 — The Murray State Judicial Board upheld the suspension of Ray Cunningham, effectively ending the college basketball career of the fifth-year senior. ... St. Mary graduate Leon Wurth is in his 10th year as a scout for the New York Yankees.
1995 — Paducah Tilghman and University of Kentucky grad Kurt Barber, playing for the N.Y. Jets, will have surgery to repair a torn ACL.
1990 — Jerome Tyler led with 25 points and Paul McKnight had 21 as Paducah Tilghman won 88-77 at Graves County. Tara Woodsen scored 15 points to lead the Lady Tornado over Lone Oak 48-28. ... Beth Sanderson led Heath with 24 points in a 63-47 victory over St. Mary.
1980 — Wes Hagan scored 10 of his 21 points for Lone Oak in three overtime periods as the Flash beat Reidland, 66-65. ... Troy York got 24 points as Paducah Tilghman downed Mayfield, 72-66. ... In girls' play, Karen Herndon and Sheri Smith both scored 20 points as Lone Oak beat Reidland, 96-41.
1970 — Mark Glover led St. Mary with 20 points in an 83-67 win over Owensboro Catholic.
