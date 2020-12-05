2019 — McCracken County forwards Jackson Sivills and Ramon Heard combined for 31 points in a season-opening 80-29 romp over Community Christian Academy. ... In her first game since transferring from Paducah Tilghman, Destiny Thomas scored 11 points in leading the Lady Mustangs over CCA, 91-22. At Marshall County Hoopfest, Halle Langhi led Marshall County with 22 points in a 70-49 win over Russellville.
2015 — Marshall County won both of its games at Hoopfest, as Hannah Langhi scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in the Lady Marshals' 54-49 comeback win over Hopkins County Central. ... D.J. Pigg scored 18 points and hit three 3-pointers in the Marshals' 75-36 win over Pope County.
2005 — In girls high school hoops, Shelby Scillian scored 28 points for Reidland in a 73-31 win over Hardin County, Ill. ... Ali Watson led Paducah Tilghman with 15 points in a 62-17 romp over Hickman County. ... At the Nofsinger Invitational Swim Meet in Madisonville, Raine Thompson (100 butterfly and 100 breast) and Amanda Lehotan (200 IM and 500 free) both won twice for Paducah Tilghman, as did Holly Oatman (200 free and 100 back) for Community Christian.
2000 — Rod Ross scored 23 points and Ryan Cochran added 21 as St. Mary downed Lone Oak, 71-59. The Lady Flash fared better against the Lady Vikings with Heidi Seltzer and Jessica Pace combining for 36 points in a 73-50 triumph. ... Ches Morton got 13 points for Paducah Tilghman in an 85-55 win over Reidland, who had 12 points from Justin Matlock. Shanea Wilson led with 21 points and Francine Hamilton had 20, as the Lady Tornado stopped the Lady Hounds, 60-48. ... Cory Turner hit three 3-pointers as part of a 24-points performance for Heath in a 54-48 win over Murray.
1995 — Jamel Avery hit a jumper with 31 seconds left to lift Paducah Tilghman over Reidland, 54-52. ... John Ellis put up 14 points as St. Mary routed Lone Oak, 69-46. ... On the girls' side, Angie Hillie led with 24 points and Meg Edwards had 23 for St. Mary in a 76-75 overtime win over Paducah Tilghman, which got 18 points from Shunda Pettigrew.
1985 — In the semifinals of the St. Mary Holiday Invitational, Teresa Fitzgerald and Staci Payne combined for 34 points as Mayfield crushed St. Mary, 55-29. Doranda Tolbert led Paducah Tilghman with 18 points, but Ballard Memorial pulled off the 44-40 win. ... Howard Chambers got 25 points to lead Paducah Community College over Rend Lake, 90-75.
1970 — Jim Simons and Billy Buford combined for 43 points as Paducah Community College beat the Western Kentucky freshmen, 94-91, in Bowling Green. ... Richie White made the winning layup with three seconds left, as Paducah Tilghman edged Hickman County, 65-64.
