2015 — McCracken County girls basketball coach Scott Sivills picked up his first win at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena with a 68-36 romp over Dongola, Ill. Maddy Rice led the Lady Mustangs with 12 points. On the same bill, the boys also crushed Dongola, 79-41, with Alex Hagan and Tyce Daniel combining for 21 points. ... At Marshall County Hoop Fest, Dylan Walters scored 18 points for Marshall County in a 77-72 win over Dyersburg, Tenn. ... In girls play, Mariah Donelson led Paducah Tilghman with five 3-pointers and 25 points, while Whitney Shaw scored 22 in a 68-55 win at Carlisle County.
2010 — Marshall County split its games at Marshall County Hoop Fest. Taylor Meadows led with 19 points, and Kelsey Lawson won game MVP with 14 points and eight rebounds in a 71-49 win over McLean County. ... Stephen Atkinson poured it on with 28 points, but the boys lost to Bowling Green 65-63.
2000 — Paducah Tilghman boys basketball coach Bill Chumbler is serving a two-game suspension imposed by the school for his involvement in the alleged recruiting of Murray basketball star Kwen Trice. The KHSAA did not penalize Tilghman in its investigation. ... In high school game action, Jessica Pace and Heidi Seltzer each scored 15 points for Lone Oak in a 48-37 win over Murray. ... Jackie Wagner got 17 points to lead St. Mary over Reidland, 48-37, with Emily Hovekamp scoring 10 for the Lady Hounds. ... Marshall County's Evan Long was named First Team All-State by the Kentucky High School Soccer Coaches Association.
1995 — Adrienne Lima, Jackie Durbin and Aubrey Durbin were all named to the Kentucky State Super Team in cross country with Lima also named runner of the year for Class A and all classes. ... On the girls high school courts, Shunda Pettigrew put up 23 points and Crystal Mason added 19 as Paducah Tilghman dominated at Hickman County, 55-32. ... Misty Mends-Cole and Shelley Schaberg combined for 14 points in the final quarter of Heath's 53-50 win over St. Mary.
1980 — Deann Jarvis scored 20 points for Reidland in a 70-61 loss to Fancy Farm. In the boys game between the Greyhounds and the Golden Gophers, Barry Puckett netted 19 for Reidland in a 47-43 triumph.
1970 — Mark Glover (22 points) and Tony Naas (19) had the big games as St. Mary won its first-ever basketball game against Paducah Tilghman, 71-66. ... Lone Oak's Walter Hatchett and Heath's Jerry Throgmorton each scored 18 points to lead their teams with the Flash beating the Pirates, 61-54. ... Bill Harned led Reidland with 15 points, none as important as the two free throws he hit with seven seconds left in a 44-43 win over North Marshall.
