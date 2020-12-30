2019 — Micale Cunningham ran for 81 yards and threw for 279 yards and a pair of scores to help Louisville win the Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville over Mississippi State, 38-28.
2015 — Down 14 points midway through the third period, St. Mary roared back with Austin Hubert netting 30 points in a 67-61 win over Prestonburg at the FNB Holiday Bash in Russellville. ... Paducah Tilghman took fourth place at the Meijer Classic in Bowling Green after a 56-53 loss to Louisville Doss. Brannon Warfield sank four 3-pointers for most of his 19 points for the Tornado. ... Nathan Stonecipher led the way with 14 points as McCracken County was seventh at the Mike Rener Classic in Louisville with a 60-55 win over Bourbon County.
2010 — Calloway County's Averee Fields was named Paducah Sun girls basketball Player of the Week for averaging 25 points per game at the KSA Classic in Orlando, Florida.
2005 — Pam Bell got 27 points for Paducah Tilghman, which settled for runner-up in the championship game of the Fort Walton Beach (Fla.) Blowout to the host school ,54-50. ... Danielle Averill tossed in 22 points as St. Mary finished third at the BB&T Lady Laker Holiday Hoops Classic with a 64-51 win against Horn Lake. ... Daria Kingsley got 21 points for Heath in a 41-27 win over Fulton County. ... Paducah Tilghman's boys won the consolation bracket championship of the Centralia Tournament with Brent Buchanan scoring 17 points in a 57-51 win over Belleville (Ill.) West and Eric Hutcherson scoring 18 in a 58-57 win over Jacksonville (Ill.).
2000 — Antoine Whelchel topped with 19 points and Justin Burdine had 18 as Murray State triumphed 79-71 at Nebraska. ... Ryan Cochran tallied 33 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists as St. Mary won the Lone Oak Christmas Tournament with an 87-77 victory over McLean County. ... In a non-tournament game at that event, Michael Edwards made two free throws near the end of overtime as Lone Oak downed Joondalup, Australia, 74-73. ... Lone Oak's girls took third at the Perdue-RC Classic in Hartford as Heidi Seltzer had 19 points and 11 rebounds in a 41-34 win over McCreary County.
1995 — At the Carbondale Holiday Tournament, Paducah Tilghman won the 2A final, 73-56, over Champaign (Ill.) Centennial with 21 points from John Moore. ... St. Mary's B.J. Matlock and Will Edwards were named Kentucky AAU Swimmers of the Year.
