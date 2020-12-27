2019 — Jackson Sivills led McCracken County with 26 points in a 63-59 win over Louisville Eastern at the Central Bank Classic in Lexington. ... Paducah Tilghman did not fare as well at the West Kentucky Hoops Classic in a 56-37 loss to Clarksville (Tenn.) Northeast despite 20 points from Michael Laster. ... On the girls' side, Natalie Rottmann got 18 points for Community Christian but Rose Smith had 21 points for Lyon County in its 62-31 triumph at the Lady Warrior shootout.
2010 — Evan Bickerstaff scored a career-high 30 points for St. Mary in a 71-56 win over Paintsville at the Louisville Beth Haven Holiday Classic. ... At the Reidland Christmas Tournament, Clayton Ali had 12 points for the host Greyhounds in a 58-26 win over Christian Fellowship. Lucas Croft tossed in 26 points as Livingston Central topped Community Christian, 57-56, at the same tournament. Seth English had 20 points for CCA. ... On the girls' side, Lauren Baer had 19 points and Elizabeth McSparin 17 as Heath topped University Heights 52-42 at the National Guard Armory Classic in Owensboro.
2005 — Heath's boys won the Louisville Beth Haven Christmas Tournament with Andrew Baer and Virgil Burton combining for 27 points in a 60-47 win over Todd County Central. Jayce Long led the Pirates with 20 points in a 62-45 championship triumph over Fort Knox. ... St. Mary's girls split their games at the BB&T Lady Laker Holiday Hoops Classic in Calloway County. Early on, Angela Roof put up 25 points in a 79-48 drubbing by Clarksville (Tenn.) Northeast. Later, Danielle Averill rolled with 29 points in a 67-50 win over Union City (Tenn.). ... At the Marion (Ill.) Holiday Tournament, Jonathan Roof led St. Mary with 28 points in a 70-57 win over Union County.
2000 — Paducah Tilghman reached the quarterfinals of the Fifth/Third Bank Kentucky Holiday Classic in Lexington with a 65-59 win over Lexington Lafayette. Brett Jones led the Tornado with 17 points.
1995 — At the Marshall County Holiday Classic, Kelly Forthman led all scorers with 18 points for Massac County in a 56-39 win over Lone Oak, which got 13 points out of Kristie Garrett. At that same event, Amy Moore poured in 29 points for Marshall County in a 60-38 triumph over Heath, who got 19 points from Jenny Throgmorton.
1980 — Marshall County won its first ever Paducah Tilghman Christmas Tournament and stayed unbeaten with a 54-35 win over the Tornado. Daniel Lassiter led the Marshals with 14 points, while Troy York topped all scorers with 19 points for the Tornado.
