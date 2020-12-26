2019 — Community Christian Academy opened its Lady Warrior shootout with a 53-27 win over Joppa (Ill.). Alaya Murphy and Natalie Rottmann combined for 29 points for CCA. ... Trigg County won twice at this event with Rylee Bush getting 14 points for the Lady Wildcats in a 53-49 win over Ballard Memorial followed by a 56-41 victory against Carlisle County.
2015 — Former Murray State football coach Frank Beamer finished his college coaching career on an up note as Virginia Tech beat Tulsa 55-52 to win the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, La.
2005 — Trigg County defeated Louisville DeSales 75-63 at the Fifth/Third Bank Holiday Classic in Lexington. Jeremy Jones led the Wildcats with 30 points, including a 5-for-6 run at the foul line after the Colts drew two technicals for arguing a foul on Jones.
2000 — Paducah Tilghman advanced to the round of 16 at the Fifth/Third Bank Kentucky Holiday Classic with a 62-57 win over the previously unbeaten Columbia (S.C.) Keenan. Orlandus Hill topped the Tornado with 18 points.
1985 — Paducah Tilghman opened its Christmas tournament by crushing Lone Oak 89-43. Donald Tivis led the Tornado onslaught with 18 points, as Jeff Garner had 13 points for the Flash. During that same event, Donald Overstreet scored 27 points for St. Mary but they would not be enough in a 76-59 loss to Carlisle County. ... At a girls tournament in Princeton, Michelle Martin led Reidland with 16 points in a 57-37 win over South Hopkins.
