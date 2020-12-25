2019 — McCracken County's Jackson Sivills and Calloway County's Charlee Settle were named Paducah Sun boys and girls basketball Players of the Week. Sivills averaged 21.3 points in four games for the Mustangs, while Settle averaged 21.3 points over three Lady Laker contests.
2015 — Paducah eighth-grade quarterback Jackson Fristoe was selected to play in the upcoming All-American Diamond Bowl in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
1990 — Emerson Wells, who led Paducah Tilghman in tackles the last two seasons, was named to the Orlando Sentinel's All-Southern high school football team.
1985 — Louisville coach Denny Crum knows his upcoming game against Kentucky will be a big one, but finds some of the intense hatred between the schools is gone after several meetings following the Cardinals' overtime victory at the NCAA Mideast Regional championships three years ago.
1975 — Paducah Tilghman boys basketball coach Berny Miller is concerned with how his team will do in their upcoming Christmas tournament after Charlie Whitehead broke a bone in his right hand, putting him on the bench for three weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.