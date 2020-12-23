2019 — After six NBA seasons and a brief stay in the Chinese Basketball Association, former Murray State star Isaiah Canaan is back in the U.S. with the Stockton Kings of the NBA G League, trying to get back into the NBA.
2015 — At the Murray Bank Hardwood Classic in Calloway County, Miriah Donelson led with 20 points and Sophia Patterson added 17, but Paducah Tilghman took a 60-52 loss to McLean County. Calloway County won third place with Alicia Hornbuckle scoring 26 points in a 53-43 win over Meade County. Henry County (Tenn.) won the event with a 52-36 win over Edmonson County. ... Ballard Memorial's Keegan Cooper and Graves County's Danielle Waggoner were named WoodmenLife's boys and girls basketball Players of the Week.
2010 — Christina Winsett topped Reidland with 15 points, but Leandra Hoosier made a free throw with 0.8 seconds left to give Russellville a 55-54 victory and the championship of the Reidland Christmas Tournament. ... Ballard Memorial's Abby Shelley was named Paducah Sun girls basketball Player of the Week.
2005 — Chris Pennington led Lone Oak with 15 points and his brother Colby provided a spark off the bench with eight as the Flash took third at their John Robinson Memorial Tournament with a 46-37 win over Murray. ... While his mother recovers from breast cancer, Paducah Tilghman graduate Hunter Cantwell is preparing to quarterback Louisville in a Toyota Gator Bowl matchup against Virginia Tech.
2000 — Jim Gladden, who was an assistant football coach at Paducah Tilghman under Ralph Colby, is in his 26th year on the Florida State coaching staff. ... Marshall County grad Dan Langhi is getting very little playing time with the Houston Rockets, as his slender frame is inhibiting his rebounding in the big leagues.
1995 — Graves County remained unbeaten and won the Derby City Classic in Louisville with a 66-59 win over North Hardin. David Holman led the Eagles with 17 points.
1980 — Caldwell County won the championship of its own Christmas tournament with a 74-44 romp over Lyon County behind the trio of David Scott (16 points), Jerry Drennan (15) and Carl Miller (14). ... In that event's consolation game, Calloway County earned its first win of the season, as Keith Lovett netted 19 points in an 80-63 win over Crittenden County.
