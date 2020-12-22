2019 — McCracken County took Louisville Male, the state's top-ranked boys basketball team, to overtime before falling 65-57 in the quarterfinals of the King of the Bluegrass Tournament in Louisville. Jackson Sivills led the Mustangs with 21 points.
2015 — Paducah Tilghman had already won its round-robin Christmas Invitational, but completed the sweep with a 72-60 win over University Heights Academy behind Sayveon McEwen and his 18 points. ... McCracken County split its game at the WK&T Sports Classic in Graves County. Jacob Zakutney was the lead Mustang with 21 points in a 65-54 win over Shelby County, Tenn. Calley Womack got 10 points for the Lady Mustangs in a 49-45 loss to Peabody, Tenn. ... Austin Hubert had a big game for St. Mary with 31 points in a 72-63 over Caldwell County at the Caldwell Hoops Classic.
2010 — Darrius Brown led Paducah Tilghman to the championship of its Christmas Invitational by scoring 18 points in a 69-57 win over Franklin-Simpson. ... Lone Oak's girls finished second at the KME Classic in Cadiz. Haley Boyd led the Lady Flash with 13 points in a 64-52 loss to tourney champs LaRue County. Boyd got another 13 in the second-place game, a 54-53 win over Allen County-Scottsville. ... Bonnie Durrett scored 24 points for Community Christian in a 57-36 win over Providence St. Mel.
2005 — Lone Oak missed out on the championship game of its own John Robinson Tournament as Luke Shuemaker got 21 points in a 53-45 loss to Madisonville-North Hopkins. ... St. Mary stopped Dixie Heights, 54-45, with Angela Roof also earning a double-double with 21 points and 15 rebounds.
2000 — Murray State women's soccer coach Mike Minielli was named National Coach of the First Year Programs by Soccer Buzz magazine after guiding the Racers to a 9-11-1 records and third place in the Ohio Valley Conference in the program's inaugural season.
1995 — In the championship game of the Paducah Tilghman Christmas Invitational, the Tornado downed Henderson County 59-48 with John Smith scoring 18 points and being named tournament MVP. ... Joe Langston dominated for St. Mary with 24 points, but Stephen Green and Billy Wilford each got 17 for Reidland in an 82-70 Greyhound win.
1990 — Harry Lynn and Eric Dumas combined for 25 points as Paducah Tilghman beat Calloway County, 60-53, to win the Paducah Tilghman Christmas Invitational.
1980 — Saundra Oliver scored 14 of her game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter to lead Lyon County past St. Mary, 59-51.
1970 — David Wall and Bill Harned combined for 48 points in Reidland's 67-63 win over Fulton City.
