2019 — Murray won both its boys and girls basketball season openers. Grant Whitaker scored 30 points and Darius Duffy grabbed 20 rebounds as the boys beat University Heights 89-77, while Calli Carver had 23 points in the Lady Tigers' 45-36 win over Mayfield. ... Kyisha Everett outscored St. Mary with 32 points for Fulton City in a 55-31 victory. ... Alaya Murphy led Community Christian with 20 points in a 68-13 romp over Agape Christian of Illinois.
2010 — Reidland split a varsity doubleheader at Hickman County. Erica Howard led the Lady Greyhounds with 26 points and Jasmine Matchen added 22 for the Lady Greyhounds in their 71-65 OT win. Carson Ward scored 26 for the boys in a 71-61 loss.
2005 — St. Mary's Angela Roof poured in 40 points in a 79-55 win over Hopkins County Central. ... Marshall County swept its Hoop Fest openers. Travis Spiceland sank two free throws with 1.1 seconds left to help the boys beat Lexington Catholic, 53-52. Pressley Doom led with 17 points and Jessica Holder was close behind with 15 as the Lady Marshals stopped Henry County, 60-52. ... Heath swept a varsity doubleheader with Ballard Memorial, as Daria Kingsley poured it on for the Lady Pirates in a 64-57 win while Justin Jett zoomed to 22 points in the boys' 105-42 rout. ... Lone Oak swept Murray with Chase Denson getting 14 of his 36 points in the two overtimes of the boys 72-66 win. Emily Scheer got 13 points and the game-winning layup with 1.3 seconds left in the Lady Flash's 43-41 win.
2000 — Brett Jones sank eight 3-pointers for a good chunk of his 40 points as Paducah Tilghman defeated Chicago Westinghouse, 79-76, in double overtime at the Coca-Cola Players Shootout in Metropolis, Ill.
1995 — Josh Martin led Open Door Christian with 25 points in a 93-74 win at Bowling Green Anchored.
1990 — Kelly Smith won the 100 free in 1:42.31 and B.J. Matlock took the 25 butterfly in exactly 19 seconds for the Paducah Swim Team at the Jingle Bell Invitational in New Albany, Indiana.
1980 — Paducah Tilghman teammates were now on opposite sides as Laura Lynn scored 11 points for Murray State in an 87-78 win over SIU, led by Leola Greer with 15. Janice McCracken topped the Lady Racers with 24 points. ... Paducah Community College's 78-69 win over Shelby State was marred by a post-game brawl that left the Indians' Dan Deighton with a broken jaw. ... In high school action, Keith Myers hit two free throws with two seconds left as Ballard Memorial edged Lone Oak, 40-38. Tammy Burton led the Lady Flash with 13 points in a 44-31 win over the Lady Bombers. ... Rod Smith put up 30 points in Symsonia's 60-51 win over St. Mary.
1970 — Billy Buford led with 21 points and Jim Simons added 20 as Paducah Community College topped Southeast Illinois, 108-76.
