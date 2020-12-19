2019 — McCracken County's boys basketball team reached the quarterfinals of the King of the Bluegrass Tournament in Louisville with a 60-49 win over LaRue County. Jackson Sivills led the Mustangs with 24 points. ... Graves County swept a varsity basketball doubleheader at Ballard Memorial with Race Richards and Seth Thomas both scoring 17 in the boys' 65-35 win, while Raychel Mathis led the Lady Eagles with 16 points in a 67-24 win.
2015 — At the Itty Bitty Christmas Tournament at Christian Fellowship, Elijah Toth scored 16 points for the Eagles in a 62-36 win over Community Christian and 18 points in a 52-49 loss to Brown. CCA also lost to Joppa, Ill., 88-63, with Logan Browning earning a double-double for the Warriors with 24 points and 18 rebounds.
2005 — At the Heritage Bank Holiday Classic on the Calloway County court, Andrew Baer hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give Heath a 54-48 lead with 5:23 to go. However, the Pirates turned it over on their next seven possessions and Owensboro came back for the 57-54 win. ... Sydney Scillian led Reidland with 14 points in a 45-38 loss to Fort Campbell at the Twelve Games of Christmas Tournament in Cadiz.
2000 — Katie Sullivan and Jennifer McElya combined for 21 points, as Heath topped Livingston Central 45-37 in Smithland. The Pirates were not as fortunate as Matt Hoskins netted 22 points for Carlisle County in a 61-52 victory at Heath.
1995 — Murray State's Houston Nutt won the Eddie Robinson as the NCAA Division I-AA Football Coach of the Year. ... At the Paducah Tilghman Christmas Invitational, Chris Sivels led the Tornado with 13 points, but defensive pressure was the key to an 83-50 win over Ballard Memorial. Tilghman gets unbeaten Calloway County next after David Greene scored 25 points and Brad Duncan added 24 in a 67-46 win over Fulton County.
1990 — Lone Oak opened its run in the Paducah Tilghman Christmas Invitational with a 66-49 over Reidland. Chris Williams led the Flash with 13 points, while Brian Gibson topped all scorers with 18 points for the Greyhounds. Lone Oak will face Calloway County next after David Hart scored 14 for the Lakers in a 57-54 win over Fourth District rival Mayfield. ... Baltimore Orioles outfielder and Paducah native Steve Finley could be headed to Houston in a trade involving first baseman Glenn Davis.
1985 — Howard Chambers scored 15 of his season-high 34 points in overtime as Paducah Community College defeated Olney Central College 98-87. ... Mary Taylor scored 18 points as Marshall County rolled to a 63-39 win over Reidland, who got 11 points from Michelle Martin.
1970 — George Davis scored 24 points for Paducah Tilghman, but the Tornado lost its fourth in a row, 92-72 at Bowling Green. ... Jerry Throgmorton came up big for Heath with 29 points in a 60-45 win at Ballard Memorial.
