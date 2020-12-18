2019 — Will Barnes, son of the recently deceased Caldwell County football coach David Barnes, will take his father's role on the Tiger sidelines next season. ... McCracken County's Jackson Sivills and Destiny Thomas were named Paducah Sun boys and girls basketball Players of the Week. ... Trigg County's Cam Jordan will play football for the U.S. Naval Academy and Massac County's Jase Mizell will play baseball at Wabash Valley College.
2015 — Graves County swept a varsity basketball doubleheader at Third District rival Ballard Memorial. Eagle center Chris Vogt had 15 points and 11 rebounds in the boys game, a 77-54 win, while Danielle Waggoner hit each of her 11 field goals for 24 points in a 70-28 rout.
2010 — Lone Oak and Paducah Tilghman split a varsity basketball doubleheader with Josh Forrest netting 18 in the Tornado's 89-76 victory, and Haley Boyd led the Lady Flash with 14 points in a 60-50 win. ... Heath's boys beat a pair of Tennessee schools at the Time Piece Photography Roundball Classic at Graves County with Drew Robinson getting 22 points in a 75-68 win over Union City and Jacob Jett reaching 16 points in a 53-49 win over Dyersburg. ... St. Mary swept at Whitesville Trinity as George Smith got 11 in the boys' 48-33 win, while Peyton Vaughan led the Lady Vikings with 15 points in a 69-28 romp.
2005 — Joi Scott scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Murray State women won 78-77 at Jacksonville State.
2000 — Ohio Valley Conference commissioner Dan Beebe announced that the conference will hold its annual baseball tournament at Brooks Stadium next season.
1995 — Fulton City swept Heath on the road in a varsity basketball doubleheader. Jenny Throgmorton had 26 points for the Lady Pirates before leaving the game late with a bloody nose. Brooke Fry got 21 points for the Lady Bulldogs in their 72-62 win. The Pirates got a combined 37 points from Tony Austin and Brent Charles, but Fred Gray led the hosts with 28 points for the 77-70 win. ... Murray and St. Mary split a doubleheader, as Ben Kennedy had 19 points for the Vikings in an 87-63 win, while Stacy Thomas got 21 points for the Lady Tigers in a 62-31 rout.
1990 — Todd Tyler rolled to 43 points for Carlisle County, but Kent Leggs and Brent Kincaid both scored 22 as Paducah Tilghman pulled off the 102-91 win. ... Mark Chumbler had 19 points for Lone Oak in a 62-45 win over St. Mary. ... David Hart scored 22 points to lead Calloway County over Reidland 64-45.
1980 — At the Tilghman Girls Invitational, Tracy and Tammy Burton both scored 12 points as Lone Oak topped Ballard Memorial, 53-39. ... Crystal Bell poured in 19 points for the Lady Tornado in a 60-48 loss to Metropolis.
1970 — Symsonia avenged an earlier loss to St. Mary at that school's Thanksgiving Tournament with a 67-59 home win. Steve Frick was the lead Rough Rider with 19 points, while Tony Naas topped the Vikings with 18 points. ... Jerry Thorgmorton scored 18 points to lead Heath over Reidland, 55-40.
