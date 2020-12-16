2019 — After a slew of injuries playing college football, Caldwell County graduate Elijah Sindelar said he will not take advantage of a sixth year of eligibility at Purdue and leave the game with a master's in electrical engineering in hand. ... Mayfield's DeAngelo Brooks and St. Mary's Bryce Haas both scored 16 points with the Cardinals winning 67-39. ... Alexis Bartolo led Hickman County with 10 points in a 48-17 win at Community Christian.
2015 — Paducah Tilghman's Sayveon McEwen and Ballard Memorial's Leah Shelley were named WoodmenLife's boys and girls basketball players of the week. ... McCracken County's Logan McKinney has signed to play tennis at Georgetown College.
2010 — Lone Oak split a varsity basketball doubleheader at Mayfield. Megan Murray scored off an offensive rebound in the waning seconds of a 49-47 Lady Flash victory, while Zack McKinney and Conrad Gholson combined for 27 points in a 49-42 loss to the Cardinals. ... Chelsea Shumpert scored 22 points for Paducah Tilghman in an 82-52 win over Caldwell County.
2005 — At the Paducah Tilghman Christmas Tournament, Jonathan Roof continued his return to basketball with 22 points and 16 rebounds for St. Mary in a 59-49 win over Hopkins County Central. The Vikings get Mayfield next, as Tony Hockett put up 18 points as the Cards' fundamentals were too much for the athleticism of Horn Lake, Miss., in a 52-39 triumph. ... In girls play, Sydney Scillian and Jessica Bouland both scored 13 points for Reidland in a 44-19 win over Providence. ... Katie Evens scored 15 points and Maggie Forte grabbed 14 rebounds for Community Christian in a 48-39 win at Christian Fellowship.
2000 — Paducah Tilghman won its Christmas Tournament for the fifth time over the past seven seasons with a pair of victories. First, Brett Jones pumped in 23 points to overcome St. Mary, 76-55, despite 21 points from Ryan Cochran. In the title game, Jones kept it up with 28 points, as he was named tournament MVP after an 87-63 win over Mayfield. ... Ian Moore erupted for 32 points for Reidland in a 70-60 win at Christian Fellowship.
1995 — Marcus Brown set a school record with 45 points on top of hitting each of his 13 free throws for Murray State in a 108-87 win over Washington (Mo.) University. ... John Smith scored 22 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as Paducah Tilghman downed Pulaski County, 87-56, at the Big Four Shootout in Graves County. ... At the Heath/Ballard Invitational, Chris Johnson dominated with 30 points for Christian Fellowship in a 65-58 win over Heath. Carlisle County won this event with Jerry Wilson scoring 20 points in a 75-54 win over Ballard Memorial.
1980 — Dwane Wright scored both the tying basket near the end of regulation and the game-winner near the end of overtime for Heath in a 61-59 decision over Carlisle County. ... In another overtime thriller, Calloway County's Keith Lovett tipped in the tying basket in regulation, but Tim Hayden hit the winning free throw in overtime for Lone Oak in its 60-59 win. ... On the girls side, Angie Burnett got 16 points for Reidland in a 56-53 loss to Hickman County, while Tonya Alexander scored 18 for Murray in a 62-36 romp over St. Mary.
