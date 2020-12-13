2019 — Greg Overstreet, the Paducah Tilghman boys basketball coach who previously coached St. Mary, defeated the Vikings, now coached by his son Wes Overstreet, 64-41. The Lady Tornado completed the sweep with Kiarri Jackson scoring 13 points in a 64-15 romp over the Lady Vikings. ... McCracken County swept a varsity basketball doubleheader at Marshall County with Jackson Sivills hitting a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 90 seconds left to put the boys ahead and eventually win 63-59. Destiny Thomas led a fast-paced Lady Mustang attack with 28 points in a 56-42 victory. ... Madison Calvin scored her 1,000th career point as Ballard Memorial's girls defeated Community Christian, 60-21. ... McCracken County students Noelle Meals (rifle, Murray State), Kolton Reeves (football, Thomas More), Wes Grogan (track and cross country, Morehead State), Alli Douglas (softball, John A. Logan) and Jess Stephens (golf, Bellarmine) all signed national letters-of-intent.
2010 — Hickman County and Community Christian split a varsity basketball doubleheader at the Joseph Estes Gymnasium. Jacob Underhill led all scorers with 18 points for the Warriors, who fell 57-47 in the boys game. Bonnie Durrett poured in 31 points in the Lady Warriors' 78-60 victory.
2005 — Paducah Tilghman swept a varsity basketball doubleheader with Lone Oak. Isaac McClure led the Tornado with 20 points and 14 rebounds in a 72-53 boys win, while Pam Bell also got 20 points in the Lady Tornado's 61-44 win. ... The Heath boys stayed unbeaten with Andrew Baer getting 16 points in a 54-47 win over Calloway County. ... Shelby and Sidney Scillian combined for 29 points in Reidland's 46-29 win over Christian Fellowship.
2000 — Paducah Tilghman coach Bill Chumbler was looking forward to playing teams Apollo, Fleming County or Clinton County in the school's upcoming Christmas tournament, but scheduling conflicts have forced more familiar First Region foes onto the Tornado.
1995 — Fulton County split a varsity basketball doubleheader in Union City, Tenn. Tara and Samantha Smith combined for 33 points in the Lady Pilots' 58-55 win. Tyrone Ervin got 18 point for the boys in their 71-65 loss.
1990 — With five guards on the Los Angeles Clippers' roster and the team off to its best start since their San Diego days of 1980, former Murray State star Jeff Martin is battling for playing time and hoping for an offer on the option year of his contract. ... In high school play, Rechelle Cadwell scored 24 points to lead Marshall County over Paducah Tilghman, 52-33. ... Stephanie Wallace broke 20 points for the third consecutive game with 23 for Reidland in a 77-72 win over St. Mary, who got 21 points from Sherry Hayden.
1980 — Frank Beamer was hired as the next football coach at Murray State. ... Barry Puckett tallied 20 points for Reidland in a 54-52 overtime win over St. Mary, who got 18 points from Kevin Weitlauf. The Lady Vikings won their game against the Lady Hounds, 68-45, with Carol Tackett getting 19 points for St. Mary and Deann Jarvis 18 for Reidland.
