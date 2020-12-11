2019 — Two Lyon County softball players made their collegiate choices with Calista Callins going to Rutgers and Sydney Melton off to Southeast Missouri. ... Marshall County's Tori Ford will compete in both track and field and soccer after signing a national letter of intent with Freed-Hardeman. ... Murray's Darius Duffy and Marshall County's Halle Langhi were named boys and girls basketball Players of the Week by the Paducah Sun.
2015 — McCracken County and Marshall County split a varsity basketball doubleheader at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena. Will Sivills led the Mustangs with 19 points and Evan Hayden added 17 in a 77-70 overtime win over the Marshals. Feeling under the weather all week, Miyah Davis put up 16 points to help the Lady Marshals to the 55-43 win.... Devon Hart led with 22 points and Sayveon McEwen and Brannon Warfield each got 20 for Paducah Tilghman in a 78-61 win at Murray. ... Ballard Memorial swept a doubleheader with St. Mary with Austin Hubbert scoring 22 for the Vikings in their 81-43 loss and Leah Shelley racking up 19 points in the Lady Bombers' 59-43 win.
2010 — Lone Oak High graduate Kenny Perry found himself in a four-way tie for the lead after the second round of the Shark Shootout in Naples, Fla. ... Fulton County graduate Sharika Smith set Western Kentucky University records in the indoor long jump and triple jump at the Middle Tennessee Christmas Invitational in Murfreesboro.
2000 — Marshall County is appealing a KHSAA ruling allowing Michael McGregor to transfer and play for Graves County' citing the family's move to Mayfield was strictly for athletic reasons. ... On the court, Darrell Cole scored 24 points and grabbed 20 boards for Murray in a 75-65 win over St. Mary, who got 21 points from Rod Ross. ... In girls' play, Shanea Wilson led Paducah Tilghman with 19 points in a 65-47 win over Ballard Memorial. ... Heidi Seltzer hit every shot she attempted for Lone Oak, scoring 18 points in a 79-50 romp over Hickman County.
1995 — Meg Edwards led St. Mary with 16 points, including the game-winning layup with seven seconds left for the 43-41 win over Reidland. ... Torri Harris poured it on for Fulton City with 22 points in a 73-55 win over Paducah Tilghman.
1990 — Heath cancelled a basketball game with Paducah Christian Academy under threat of penalties by the KHSAA for playing a non-member Kentucky school that had not applied for admission. ... On the court, Brent Kincaid led with 16 points for Paducah Tilghman in a 101-53 rout of Reidland. ... Greg Shelton hit a driving layup in the final seconds of Lone Oak's 58-57 win over Massac County.
1980 — Carrie Gibson and Nina Walton scored 21 and 20 points, respectively, for Heath in a 63-27 rout of Hickman County. ... Alescia Chappell hit the buzzer-beater for Mayfield in a 49-47 win over St. Mary.
1970 — Tyler French poured in 23 points for Paducah Tilghman in a 69-67 loss to Murray. ... Wolffe Bagby and Tony Naas combined for 29 points in St. Mary's 62-52 win over Heath.
