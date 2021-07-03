Today and Sunday likely will be the busiest recreational boating days of the entire year, so let’s be careful out there.
In our region the epicenter of the fun fleet is the huge, canal-linked Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley. But the major rivers and virtually anywhere else that you can get a boat in the water is apt to see maximum traffic afloat nowadays.
The three major holiday weekends of the warm weather season — Memorial Day, July Fourth/Independence Day and Labor Day — pack in a high percentage of recreational boating traffic. The July Fourth weekend, this weekend, is the most boater action-packed period of these, probably because it is in the hottest part of summer.
The holidays and especially the Independence Day weekend bring surges of boating because this is the time when the only-occasional boat folks take to the waters.
Peak traffic on the waters, an abrupt increase in the numbers of folks who may be less familiar and less seasoned in the operation of their vessels, and the possible excessive celebratory behavior including alcohol consumption all combine to raise risk factors.
Indeed, state and federal law enforcement agencies with on-the-water jurisdiction are especially busy this weekend because of the blitz of boating activity and the potential hazards that can come with it.
Water cops are keeping a close eye that boaters are operating safely and are adhering to requirements for safety equipment. Foremost among the latter is having an approved life jacket or “personal flotation device” on board a boat for each passenger. Kentucky regulations require that any passenger younger than 12 must wear a PFD at any time that they are in an open portion of a boat that is underway.
U.S. Coast Guard statistics show that most deaths in boating accidents are the result of drownings, and most drowning victims are people who were not wearing life jackets. Therefore, water safety advocates highly recommend that boaters wear life jackets even when the regulation is that one must be on board for each passenger.
Accidents do not necessarily allow boaters and passengers to find and don life jackets before things get dicey, right?
While on-water enforcement is keen on life jacket provision and use, it also is particularly sensitive to alcohol misuse.
Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources conservation officers and other agencies’ law enforcers take a dim view of boat operators who are under the influence of alcohol. Accident statistics show a strong correlation between accidents, injuries and deaths and the alcohol impairment of recreational boat skippers.
That in mind, water cops are quite serious about checking those who exhibit improper or erratic boat operation for possible alcohol or drug influences. And, yes, possible BUI (boating under the influence) charges that can result are just as significant as DUI charges.
• The Land Between the Lakes’ Woodlands Nature Station’s weekend is busy with wildlife-heavy programs.
Today’s schedule includes kid-friendly programs and visits with resident critters, including Kids’ Flag Craft, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Red White & Bluebirds: Turkey Feeding and Encounter, 11:30 a.m.; Truly American Backyard Tour, 1:30 p.m.; Beach Bum Bobcat, 3:30 p.m.; America’s Got Talons: Birds of Prey Encounter, 4 p.m.; HOOTenanny: Owls Up Close, 6 p.m.; and a guided sunset canoe trip on Honker Lake, 6-8:30 p.m.
On tap for Sunday is Kids’ Flag Craft, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Animal Yoga for Kids, 11:30 a.m.; The Patriot Pack: America’s True Wolves, 1:30 p.m.; Wild About Watermelon Animal Treats, 3:30 p.m.; American’s Got Talons: Birds of Prey Encounter, 4 p.m.; and Snake, Rattle, Roll, snake feeding at 6 p.m.
The Nature Station, on Silver Trail Road, will be open to the extended hour of 7 p.m. today and Sunday. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for ages 5-17 and free for younger kids.
Canoe and kayaks for self-guided outings on Honker Lake are available for rent ($15 hourly per boat) at the Nature Station 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
For more information, phone Woodlands at 270-924-2299.
• Illinois Department of Natural Resources conservation police and the Wabash County state’s attorney’s office recently announced more than 55 felony and misdemeanor charges against three juveniles and a 46-year-old man for a long-running spate of poaching and wildlife abuses in the Mount Carmel, Illinois, area.
The three juveniles and Richard Stringfellow were charged in association with, among other things, the killing of more than 20 deer from 2019 to 2021 near Mount Carmel and across the Wabash River in neighboring Indiana.
Officers say many of the deer were shot with rifles from pickup trucks while spotlighting at night, while others were intentionally hit on roads with trucks. In addition, none of the venison from the deer was utilized, the killing of the animals apparently being merely recreational.
Charges include felony resource theft, unlawful taking of whitetail deer, unlawful use of another person’s deer tag, unlawful use of a spotlight to felony animal torture, reckless driving, criminal trespass and unlawful discharge of a firearm from a public right of way.
Wabash County State’s Attorney Kelli Storckman called the charges filled thus far “just the tip of the iceberg.” She said most of the charges are directed against the juveniles.
Investigating conservation officers reportedly recovered hundreds of pieces of evidence from the homes of those charged. In the process, two trucks used during the poaching, parts of eight deer, three firearms, a bow and a string of hawk talons were confiscated.
A string of hawk talons? That alone suggests that federal charges could be forthcoming.
