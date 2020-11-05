MAYFIELD — Making the switch to a new school can be tough for anybody, whether it be a student, faculty member or coach.
For second-year Mayfield basketball head coach Payton Croft, embracing changes and adapting to a new region has had its share of ups and downs.
Since Mayfield’s surprising run to a First Region championship in 2019, the Cardinals have graduated 17 players, leaving Croft with the responsibility of starting new and moving the program forward with little to fall back on.
This would be a tall task for most coaches entering a new region, but Croft has yet to waver. The second-year skipper has taken the challenge Mayfield presented him on day one and hasn’t looked back.
The Cardinals put together a respectable 2019-20 campaign under their new head coach, going 21-10 with appearances in the All “A” regional championship game as well as a trip to the semifinals of the First Region tournament.
With experience and another semi-fresh start, Croft said he’s been adamant about his team working hard and fighting through adversity this season.
“The weight room has been huge for us in the offseason and we’ve continued that,” Croft said. “Every year presents a new challenge, whether you’re losing players, you’ve got young kids that have to fill big roles or you start your season late, whatever it might be, you have to face it head-on, you can’t run around it or from it, you have to try to run through it and that’s the mentality and approach we’re taking. It’s one day at a time.”
Despite early season basketball workouts taking place now, Croft has been plagued with the majority of his team playing football this fall, keeping them from any type of on-court conditioning for the time being.
Most coaches in this situation would be frustrated or uneasy with the idea of being limited to just a handful of practices before the season’s start. For Croft, this yearly challenge has already become accustomed to his job.
“Our preseason is probably different than anyone else’s because of how many kids we have out on the football field,” Croft said. “In our first few games and practices we’re still trying to figure things out, and I think our kids understand that and don’t let it take away from how hard they play.”
Croft went on to add that while his team may be disadvantaged early this season, they’ll still be ready for action when they step onto the hardwood.
“These kids are fighters and they’ve got big hearts,” Croft said. “They may have some big shoes to fill, but we’re going to have kids step up and do everything in their power to fill those shoes and even grow in them. We’ve had kids putting in work throughout the offseason with what we’ve been allowed to do through COVID.”
Along with learning the playing styles of teams in the First Region, Croft has been tasked with creating relationships within the community he now calls home.
Coming from a small school like Trigg County, Croft has had the familiar chance over the last year or so to become acquainted with his fans and supporters in Mayfield.
“It’s been a very smooth, easy and welcoming transition here,” Croft said. “The support has been second to none in regards to basketball, athletics and my family. It’s all made a guy like me want to work even harder, and that’s kind of the approach that I’ve taken.”
In addition to his time as a faculty member during the day and basketball coach at night, Croft has managed to throw himself into a few other duties as a proud Mayfield Cardinal.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic ravishing athletics last spring, school administrations have been forced to lend extra helping hands this fall with ticket gates, temperature checks and other safety precautions. On Friday nights, Croft has found himself roaming the sidelines at War Memorial Stadium, as he’s become Mayfield football’s very own “water boy.”
What some may see as just another chance to volunteer extra time, Croft said he sees his water boy job as another chance to connect with his players and students and build relationships.
“One of the biggest things that I’ve enjoyed here is the family atmosphere within our school and all of our sports,” Croft said. “Being the ‘water boy’ for our football team, I’ll do anything for our kids; that’s who I am and who I want to be. It’s all about relationships, I’ll do anything I can for coaches in other sports because that’s what high school sports is supposed to be about, we’re going to support each other and root for everyone to win. That’s the culture Mayfield High School provides, starting with the administration all the way down to our players. For me to get to be a part of that, it’s just been really cool.”
When asked about his impact thus far at Mayfield High School, Croft kept it simple.
“Whatever I can do for any kid within our school, to me, that’s what it’s all about.”
