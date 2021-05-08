T his is the time of the year when some of our smallest fish make big impressions.
Sunfish are the topic here, and in this part of the world there are a few species. Yet, most often sunfish discussion focuses on bluegill, the dominant, most widely distributed sunfish species in our waters.
Most of us from personal experience learned about bluegill earlier than other fish. They are the fish we caught from ponds or splashed after in small creeks. When it comes to fishing, they are prominent in early encounters because bluegill are found in all types of aquatic habitats, are plentiful and easily accessible in shoreline waters, and their aggressiveness makes them one of the easiest fish to catch.
Because you don’t even have to hold your mouth just right to catch them, the bluegill is wonderful as a kid’s fish. Put a piece of worm on a small hook dangling from a pole on a bit of line. Drop it into most any water source hereabouts and chances are good you can meet a bluegill.
The bluegill (and its other sunfish kin) is somewhat saucer shaped, closer to oval than most species. The upper body is olive to blue-green with undersides fading from purplish to silvery. The breast area is lightly yellowish to gold, but mature males can develop a rich copper color.
A mature adult is close to hand-sized, if the hand isn’t too big, and the dimensions of thickness to height to length are similar. Adult bluegill are often 5-7 inches. In excellent habitats, more grow larger, while in overcrowded environments, they may stunt, topping out at shorter lengths.
Bluegill and most other sunfish play a dual role in aquatic ecosystems. To larger predators like mature largemouth bass or flathead catfish, the sunfish are prey species. Meanwhile, to insects, tiny fry of many fish species, invertebrates and such, a bluegill is Jaws.
These small but voracious fish are savage eating machines to miniature prey items.
Never forget, bluegill are cute, but if one were big enough and you were small enough, if it caught you in the water, you would be consumed without mercy.
Bluegill are rather cooperative with anglers at most any time that the water is warm enough to keep their metabolism perking, at least from very early spring through late fall. This month, however, is special because it is this time of year when sunfish make more sunfish.
Bluegill become a phenomenon each spring when they gather in colonies to spawn. That begins as the water warms to around 70 degrees. It fluctuates according to weather, but it usually breaks out around the second week of May.
Bluegill mostly spawn in shallow areas with a preference for bottom composition of sand to pea gravel, but they make do with whatever is available. They usually spawn in depths of 2-6 feet, but here again, they will adjust to the best option where they find suitable condition to construct their spawning beds.
The beds are hubcap-sized depressions fanned out in the fine material on bottom. The thing that fishermen really like is that a single bedding colony can hold dozens of nests. In places like the big lakes, where there is a huge population of bluegill, a concentration of spawning beds may collect more than 100 adult fish.
Male fish fertilize eggs in the nests, then guard the future new sunfish from various evils. It is this security duty that makes mature males particularly catchable in a bedding area, and scads of them may be grouped into a compact little zone.
Can you imagine the horror of an insect to be dashed into the water around such a spawning bed? Wall to wall pockets of aggressive predators below would make survival chances rather dim.
The likelihood of attacks on baited hooks or tiny lures is just as good. That is why fishermen are drawn to the spawning colonies of bluegill and other sunfish. The largest adult fish of the species are collected there, and it is possible to draw bites from numerous fish within an area smaller than the typical parlor.
Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley are exemplary places to fish for bluegill and their cousins, the redear sunfish nowadays. Since the clearing of the waters, growth of more aquatic vegetation and erosion to rockier habitat in recent years, bluegill have grown to more impressive sizes. Meanwhile, a trace population of redears has flourished into far greater numbers and relative whopper sizes.
Bluegill to three-fourths of a pound and redears in excess of a pound are far more common on the sister lakes now.
Recent electro-shocking sampling by Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources revealed more redear sunfish around the shores of the big lakes than has ever been seen, it was reported.
Upsized bluegill and even larger redears makes what used to be considered kids’ fish into more highly regarded species. These days, fishing guides on the lakes are targeting the sunfish for paying clients because of the high volume of action the hand-filling fish can provide.
It’s not rocket science, either. Find a spawning bed of bluegill or redears in some sheltered cove. Cast with light gear to suspend a redworm or cricket under a bobber or drag a tiny jig through the scooped spawning beds below.
That incites carnage on a compact scale, the way that fishing ought to be.
