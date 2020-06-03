LOUISVILLE — Stephen Crick of Princeton finished fifth among boys 12-14 competing at a Bluegrass Golf Tour Junior Series event on the par-72 course at Oxmoor Country Club.
Crick followed a front-nine of 44 with a back-nine of 47 for a total of 91. Jack Talbott of Louisville won that group with a total of 76.
