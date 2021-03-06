It has been said that if you listen closely this time of year, you may hear the crappie birds singing.
Not really. There’s no such thing. But anglers hereabouts certainly respond to some natural phenomenon. The seasonal changes foretold by late winter warming trends seem to make people who fish start thinking seriously about crappie.
A high percentage of those anglers begin pondering crappie fishing on Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley, because those huge reservoirs represent a vast volume of fishing opportunities in the region and, pointedly, because crappie fishing is such a big deal on the canal-linked impoundments.
Crappie represent one of the biggest draws of the lakes because historically the waters here have offered crappie in both large quantities and high quality. The early decades of the lakes provided ridiculously good fishing in terms of crappie size and numbers. As the lakes have aged, with water nutrient levels dropping, “color” clearing and original wood cover disappearing, crappie populations have declined.
Meanwhile, fishing pressure has increased and fishing techniques and tools (especially fish-finding sonar) have improved.
The lakes still produce lots of crappie, but it is not as easy to catch them as it was several years ago, and there is more competition for them now. Along with these realities, there are ups and downs in annual conditions affecting crappie spawns, survival and growth rates that vary what the fishing results may be every year.
Adam Martin, biologist for the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources’ Western Fisheries District, said the outlook for crappie fishing the sister lakes this year is fairly typical: complicated and variable. There is a mixture of good and bad. Some of the rewards for crappie anglers could be great, but there is room for lots of frustration, too.
Martin said there is a selection of jumbo, mature crappie that could make for some super catches. The asterisk on this resource is that these fish largely are the result from bumper spawning classes of 2014 and 2015. Those are old fish that, along with topping out in life expectancy, have been well exploited by anglers already.
The spawning classes of 2016 and 2017 were poor. That means big 4- and 5-year-old crappie are still present, but fish of those classes are not and never were out there in the outlandish numbers that great spawns produce, Martin explained.
Crappie spawning in 2018 was “pretty good,” Martin said. That suggests moderately plentiful 3-year-old crappie this year. Those fish could range from mere 10-inch keepers to nice, foot-long individuals, much of it depending upon growth rates.
It is more confusing in more recent spawns. Martin said 2019 was a good spawning year in Kentucky Lake but not nearly so much in Lake Barkley. At the same time, the growth rate of young crappie seen in Lake Barkley is much better than that of Kentucky Lake.
“In our studies, we saw that the average size of 2-year-old crappie in Barkley was up around 11 inches,” Martin said.
Consequently, crappie spawned in 2019 (and certainly those spawned earlier) in Lake Barkley can be expected to be “keepers” this year. On Kentucky Lake, with its slower growth rate, even a better spawn two years ago does not assure that those fish will be of legal size this spring.
“Barkley should be better this year for numbers of fish that are just keepers or a little larger,” Martin said.
Martin said black crappie numbers on Kentucky Lake in particular are much better than are reflected in anglers’ catches, which typically are dominated by white crappie.
“That’s because fishermen still fish with tactics that were developed to catch white crappie,” Martin said.
Martin said he is not sure that anglers have yet figured out the techniques needed to take advantage of underutilized black crappie populations. He said locations with clearer water, which is preferred by black crappie, are key in the equation. He said lateral presentations like casting or longer-line trolling may have to replace short-range, vertical tactics to avoid spooking black crappie in clearer environments.
With the mix of this year’s crappie resources, Martin said 2021 could produce results that range from great to terrible and everything in between.
“The good fishermen are going to figure out something and they’re going to catch fish,” Martin said.
Alas, many may struggle, too.
• With a very few exceptions, most of the Land Between the Lakes’ popular features are open for the new year.
Early this week, March 1 brought the reopening of Hillman Ferry and Energy Lake campgrounds following their three-month winter shutdown. They are added to the campground options of the year-round Piney Campground in the Tennessee end of the federal area and the Wranglers Campground and Day Use Area in the mid-section.
Woodlands Nature Station, the Homeplace 1850s Working Farm, and the North and South welcome stations reopened Wednesday of this week. These facilities are open Wednesdays through Sundays during March, then are open every day beginning April 1.
Basic camping areas with varying amenities as well as dispersed camping in unimproved areas are open year-round. So are the popular drive-through Elk & Bison Prairie, the Golden Pond Planetarium and Observatory and the Turkey Bay Off-Highway Vehicle Area, the latter depending day-to-day on weather and soil conditions.
The Moss Creek Day Use Area, a much-visited gravel beach area on Kentucky Lake in the northern LBL, reopens to day users on April 1.
