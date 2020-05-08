Cranes flies provoke some fearful aspersions as well as some reassuring accolades, and reactions on both sides of the fence are often wrong.
From the outset, plenty of people recognize a crane fly when they see one but have never heard that label, calling the insects some common name. There are multiple common names, and some of them perpetuate misunderstandings about these bugs.
Crane flies represent a group of related flies varying in both genus and species. The most common, those that are familiar to many people, are in the Tipula genus. There is some species variance in these, but the ones that show up routinely hereabout look like enormous mosquitoes with ridiculously long legs.
The typical crane fly we see is an adult fly with a skinny gray-brown body of up to about an inch long. Like all true flies, it has a single pair of wings. These are narrow, clear and veined wings of about the same length as the body.
What makes the crane fly most noticeable is its super-skinny six legs that are about 2 inches long and make the whole insect at rest span over an area approaching 4 inches. Not only does it look like a mosquito, it looks like a mosquito that could sap you for about a quart of blood at one sitting.
One folksy name that has been applied to the crane fly is gallynapper. (Another variation is spelled and pronounced gallinipper.) That’s all I ever heard for many years. That’s a bit confusing because there really is a large species of mosquito that is named gallynapper, and crane flies are not mosquitoes.
Crane flies, because of the absurdly long legs, also have been called daddy-longlegs. That muddles things, too, because that name even more commonly is applied to the tiny-bodies, long-legged and spiderlike arachnid, the harvestman.
Of those two names, I will gladly favor gallynapper. I know what you are talking about when you apply that to the crane fly. But for clarity, let’s leave the daddy-longlegs title to the harmless spiderlike thing. Most of us understand this label for this silly arachnid.
The poor gallynappers have been smacked countless times because people thought they were giant blood-sucking mosquitoes. But other people have countered those defensive people, saying that these stilt-legged flies are harmless to humans and, contrary to fears, prey on mosquitoes.
These proponents of the leggy flies often use the titles of mosquito hawks or ’skeeter eaters to identify them. And since they are enemies of our enemies, they are our friends, right?
Crane flies will not bite us and drink our blood, but they don’t kill and feed on mosquitoes, either. It’s disappointing that they aren’t our allies in the struggle against mosquitoes, but reality is what it is. Crane flies as adults are not predators on any other kind of insect. Neither do they pack any kind of venom and sting other bugs or animals/humans.
So, if gallynappers don’t feed on us or other insects, what do they eat? Well, nothing really. The adult crane flies we see typically exist in that form for only a couple of days before they die. They are not alive long enough to need food.
Most species of crane flies probably live about one year in a life cycle that is similar to that of many insect species. In late summer or fall they are hatched from eggs laid on vegetation. According to the variety, the wormy larvae that hatch wriggle down into decaying vegetation or moist soil and overwinter there.
Most crane flies are associated with wetlands, but some are aquatic and, as larvae, live in streams or other bodies of water. They live most of their life rooting around on and in the bottom of creeks, rivers, swamps and such.
Gallynapper larvae most often develop over a period of months, then pupate and finally give way on the surface of the soil or water to adult flies hatching in the spring or summer. These adults emerge near the end of their short life span. Their only function is to mate, and then the females lay eggs, before they die.
Crane flies are a little like mayflies or cicadas in that the adults are the brief culmination of the life cycle that is dominated by the developing stages of the insects. The creepy crawlers get almost all the time. The winged adults emerge for a quick mating dalliance, and then it’s all over for them.
So, what good are crane flies? They don’t kill mosquitoes, but they don’t harm us, either. They are mostly inconsequential to us, but they are part of a bigger system. They belong.
So, what do we do about these gallynappers? Nothing, I suppose. They are no bother and harmless to us and everything else.
If you see a crane fly, chances are it is only hopeful of getting a quick, anonymous date, or it’s just waiting to die. You could go out of your way to swat it, but I can’t see how that would do anyone any good.
Time is short for gallynappers. We probably ought to cut them a break.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
